Pakistani groundstaff slips and falls trying to mop water from covers in AUS vs AFG match, Australia players bemused

Unusual methods being used to dry out cricket grounds in a desperate attempt to resume play is nothing new. From using pedestal fans to hair dryers and burning haystacks - we have seen it all in various venues across the globe. The groundstaff of the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore added another angle by using giant moppers to clear out the water from the covers during the Afghanistan vs Australia ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Group B match on Saturday (February 28). Groundstaff trying to mop out water from the covers in Lahore as Australia players look on

Chasing 274 for victory at Gaddafi Stadium, Australia were 109-1 in 12.5 overs when heavy rain stopped play. The ground was covered quickly but the downpour left a pool of water on the covers. When it finally stopped after two hours, the groundstaff made desperate attempts to dry out the ground and one of the measures they deployed was to use giant mopers to flush out the water from the covers.

However, while doing so, one of the groundstaff slipped and fell on the ground. The visuals were aired on broadcasters JioStar, where former India cricketer Abhimanyu Mukund saw similarities with curling. "I have seen this sport. I think it's curling," he said. "Along with curling, what we are also seeing is falling," joked former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar.

The cameras then panned to the Australian dressing room, where the players and the support staff looked puzzled by the proceedings on the ground.

All the efforts bore very little fruit as the umpires decided that the conditions were not suited for play to resume. The match was called off. PCB received a lot of flak on social media for poor infrastructure and drainage facilities at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Australia in semis, Afghanistan need favour from England

Australia entered the semi-finals with four points. Afghanistan, who have three points from two games, need England to beat South Africa by a big margin in Karachi on Saturday to sneak into the last four on net run-rate.

Afghanistan's -0.99 net run-rate is inferior to South Africa's 2.14 despite beating former world champions England by eight runs in Lahore on Wednesday.

Australia were well placed to chase down the target with opener Travis Head not out after a 40-ball 59 not out spiced with nine boundaries and a six.

Steve Smith was unbeaten on 19 after Matthew Short was dismissed for 20. Afghanistan had totalled 273 all out in 50 overs after they winning the toss and batting.

Sediqullah Atal hit 85 and all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai 67 as they sought a win to seal a semi-final berth.

In overcast conditions, Afghanistan lost opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz for nought in the first over to Spencer Johnson.

Ibrahim Zadran, hero of Afghanistan's win over England in the first match with the highest-ever Champions trophy score of 177, added 67 for the second wicket with Atal before he fell for 22 to spinner Adam Zampa.

Atal and skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (20) put on 68 for the fourth wicket before Australia fought back with four wickets for just 40 runs.

Atal's 95-ball innings included six fours and three sixes.

At 199-7 Afghanistan were in danger of being dismissed for a below-par total, but Omarzai held the innings together, smashing five sixes in a 63-ball knock and adding an invaluable 74 runs with the last three wickets.

Rashid Khan chipped in with a 17-ball 19 with two boundaries.

Ben Dwarshuis was the best Australian bowler with 3-47. Zampa took 2-48 and Johnson finished with 2-49.