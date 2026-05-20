Pakistan's historic humiliation: Bangladesh win Sylhet Test to complete a 2-0 whitewash

Bangladesh completed one of the most important Test series wins in their history, beating Pakistan by 78 runs in the second Test at Sylhet to seal a 2-0 sweep and extend a remarkable red-ball reversal in the rivalry. Bangladesh players celebrate after winning the second Test against Pakistan. (AFP)

Pakistan were set 437 after Bangladesh made 278 and 390 across the two innings. The visitors fought deep into the final day through Mohammad Rizwan’s 94, Shan Masood’s 71, Salman Agha’s 71 and Babar Azam’s 47, but were bowled out for 358 as Taijul Islam finished with six wickets in the fourth innings.

The win gave Bangladesh their first Test series whitewash over Pakistan at home. It also continued their stunning recent dominance over the same opposition. Bangladesh beat Pakistan 2-0 away in 2024, their first-ever Test series win over Pakistan. With the Sylhet result, they have now won four consecutive Tests against Pakistan across two series.

Litton, Mushfiqur and Taijul build Bangladesh’s historic sweep The foundation of the win was laid by Litton Das in the first innings. Pakistan chose to bowl first and had Bangladesh in serious trouble at 116/6, but Litton’s 126 off 159 balls dragged the hosts to 278. Khurram Shahzad took four wickets, and Mohammad Abbas claimed three, but Bangladesh had already found a way back through Litton’s rescue act.

Pakistan replied with 232, giving Bangladesh a 46-run first-innings lead. Babar Azam top-scored with 68, while Sajid Khan’s 38 gave the innings some late energy. Bangladesh shared the wickets well, with Nahid Rana and Taijul Islam taking three each, while Taskin Ahmed and Mehidy Hasan Miraz picked up two apiece.

That first-innings lead became decisive when Bangladesh stretched the match in the third innings. Mushfiqur Rahim struck 137 off 233 balls, his 14th Test century, and crossed 16,000 international runs during the innings, becoming the first Bangladesh cricketer to reach the mark. Mahmudul Hasan Joy made 52, while Litton followed his first-innings hundred with 69 as Bangladesh posted 390 and pushed Pakistan into a massive chase.

Pakistan did not surrender quietly. Shan Masood and Babar Azam gave the chase early substance before Rizwan, and Salman Agha produced the partnership that briefly threatened to take the match into dangerous territory for Bangladesh. Their 134-run stand gave Pakistan belief, and Rizwan’s 94 kept the visitors alive deep into the final day.

But Bangladesh broke the resistance at the right time. Taijul struck repeatedly, Shoriful Islam removed Mohammad Rizwan six short of a century, and Pakistan collapsed from 358/7 to 358 all out without adding another run. Taijul completed the final blow when Khurram Shahzad was caught at deep mid-wicket.

Litton was named Player of the Match for his first-innings hundred and second-innings 69. Mushfiqur was named Player of the Series after his decisive second-innings century in Sylhet and his larger role across the two Tests.

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The WTC slide The result also carried World Test Championship significance. Bangladesh’s back-to-back wins strengthened their position in the 2025-27 cycle, while Pakistan’s campaign took another hit after they had already been docked eight WTC points for a slow over-rate in the first Test.

For Pakistan, the defeat will sting because they had openings in the match. They reduced Bangladesh to 116/6 on the first day, then produced a serious fourth-innings fight through Rizwan, Masood, Salman and Babar. But they failed to finish the job in the first innings, conceded a lead, allowed Mushfiqur and Litton to take the target beyond reach, and then lost their final three wickets without a run when the chase still had life.

For Bangladesh, the series was a statement. The 2024 away sweep had already broken old barriers in the rivalry. The 2026 home sweep removed any doubt that it was a one-off. Litton saved them from collapse, Mushfiqur gave the match its commanding shape, and Taijul delivered the final act. Against Pakistan, Bangladesh have turned a historic breakthrough into a red-ball pattern.