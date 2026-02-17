Pakistan’s Imad Wasim called 'cheater, homewrecker' in explosive post by ex-wife after second marriage announcement

Former Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim has been accused of betrayal and labelled a “homewrecker” in an explosive post by his ex-wife, Sannia Ashfaq, after the cricketer announced his second marriage. The announcement came just two months after his divorce from Ashfaq. Imad Wasim announced his second marriage on Monday

Imad revealed his marriage to influencer Nyla Raja on Instagram. In a brief statement, the former Pakistan cricketer, who represented the country in 55 ODIs and 75 T20Is, described his first marriage to Ashfaq, with whom he shares three children, a daughter born in 2021 and two sons, the youngest being just seven months old, as “one of the hardest chapters” of his life. He said his silence during the fallout led to Nyla being judged and subjected to criticism she did not deserve.

“I went through one of the hardest chapters of my life after a marriage that did not work. Even so, that chapter gave me the greatest blessings of my life — my children. I love them beyond words, and that love will never change,” Imad wrote.

“I stayed longer than I should have, holding on to hope and trying to protect what mattered most to me. In doing so, I made decisions I regret.

“My delay and silence contributed to a situation where an innocent person was unfairly judged and subjected to criticism she did not deserve. I take full responsibility for that, and I carry that weight with sincerity and remorse.”

Sannia, who married Imad in 2019 and divorced him in December last year, responded with a strongly worded post. She accused the veteran cricketer of betrayal and claimed that recent developments had validated her long-standing concerns. Expressing anguish over the impact on her family, she demanded accountability.