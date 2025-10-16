Pakistan’s Lahore win vs South Africa drops Shubman Gill-led India in WTC table — but where do Shan Masood’s men stand?

Pakistan made a sensational start to their home Test series campaign against South Africa as they beat the visitors by 93 runs at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore to take a 1-0 lead in the two-game contest. With the win, Shan Masood's men toppled the Shubman Gill-led Indian team in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table. Pakistan beat South Africa by 93 runs in Lahore

Electing to bat first in the match, Pakistan posted a total of 378 runs, riding on scores of 93 from mam-ul-Haq and Salman Agha, alongside respective half-centuries from captain Masood and Mohammad Rizwan. Senuran Muthusamy was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa, as he became the second touring spinner to claim six wickets in the first innings of a Test in Pakistan. Late great Shane Warne was the first, a feat which he had achieved at the very same venue during Australia’s 1994/95 tour.

No.4 batter Tony de Zorzi led the charge for South Africa in their first innings and was ably supported by Ryan Rickelton, who notched up 71. But the visitors crumbled for 269 runs as Pakistan secured a healthy 109-run lead. On the tricky Lahore track, Babar Azam waged a lone battle with his knock of 42, but lacked support as Muthusamy rose to the occasion yet again to pick up a five-wicket haul as Pakistan were folded for 167 runs in the second innings, thus setting up a steep target of 277 runs.

Noman Ali, who picked up a six-wicket haul in the first innings, followed it up with four more in the second, while fast bowler Shaheen Afridi chipped in with his four-wicket haul as Pakistan folded the Aiden Markram-led side for just 183 runs.

Where do Pakistan stand in WTC table?

The Test match in Lahore was Pakistan's first appearance in the 2025/27 WTC cycle, and they kicked off their campaign in style with a win at home. The victory saw them join former champions Australia at the top with a 100 per cent PCT.

Updated WTC table after Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test

Pakistan's rise meant India dropped from their third spot to fourth. The Gill-led side have a PCT of 61.90, and had earlier this week risen to the third position in the table after completing a 2-0 whitewash at home against the West Indies.

South Africa, the defending champions, on the other hand, stand in the seventh spot in the table, while inaugural winners New Zealand remain the only side yet to play their first game in this cycle of the WTC.