cricket

Pakistan's Mohammad Hasnain cleared to bowl again after remodelling action

Biomechanical testing in Lahore subsequently confirmed he breached the 15-degree limit for elbow extension on certain deliveries.
Pakistan's Mohammad Hasnain during nets(Reuters/File Photo)
Pakistan's Mohammad Hasnain during nets(Reuters/File Photo)
Published on Jun 09, 2022 04:27 PM IST
Reuters | , Lahore

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain has been cleared to bowl again after remodelling his action, the country's cricket board said on Thursday.

The 22-year-old was banned from bowling after his action was reported during his Big Bash League stint with the Sydney Thunder earlier this year.

Biomechanical testing in Lahore subsequently confirmed he breached the 15-degree limit for elbow extension on certain deliveries.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said it was now "within the 15-degree level of tolerance".

"As such, he can now resume bowling in international cricket and all domestic cricket worldwide," the PCB statement read.

Hasnain underwent a reassessment of his bowling action last month in Lahore and the report has been verified by Cricket Australia's independent experts, the board added.

The right-arm fast bowler had been a regular part of Pakistan's white-ball squads and claimed a hat-trick in a Twenty20 International against Sri Lanka in 2019.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Topics
mohammad hasnain
