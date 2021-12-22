'Pakistan's reputation is a problem': PCB CEO reveals negative reports on PAK cricket 'were put on ICC notice boards'

Pakistan Cricket Board's newly-appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisal Hasnain has insisted that the country's perception around the world ‘is not good’, which makes it difficult for other countries to send their best teams to Pakistan. Hasnain, who has earlier worked as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with the International Cricket Council (ICC), also revealed that the discussions about Pakistan cricket in the “corridors” have largely been negative.

Hasnain took part in his first press conference since being made the CEO of PCB, and he was joined alongside chairman Ramiz Raja.

“Pakistan's perception is not good. I can be very honest about it; I've worked in the ICC and with Zimbabwe cricket, so I know the discussions which take place in the corridors about Pakistan cricket. Pakistan's perception and reputation is a problem,” said Hasnain.

“This is something which is, unfortunately, impacting Pakistan, not only in sports but also other fields like tourism and economy. This perception has to be removed and we all have to play a role in that.”

The PCB CEO further revealed that on a number of occasions, articles with negative reportage on Pakistan cricket were pasted on ICC notice boards.

“Negative reporting is only impacting Pakistan's overseas reputation. When I was in ICC, there were certain articles about Pakistan cricket that used to be put on ICC notice boards, and it was pointed out that this was an issue in this country," said Hasnain.

“Things like 'It's a dangerous country', 'There are electricity problems in Pakistan', 'Crowds are not in the stadiums', 'Players can't get out from their hotel rooms..' All of this is going to negatively impact the teams.”

Pakistan recently hosted West Indies for a three-match T20I series. The ODI series – which was also a part of the original schedule – was canceled following multiple Covid cases in the West Indian camp.