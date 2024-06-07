 Pandya braces for "extra special" Pakistan match in T20 WC | Crickit
Pandya braces for "extra special" Pakistan match in T20 WC

PTI |
Jun 07, 2024 01:42 PM IST

Pandya braces for "extra special" Pakistan match in T20 WC

New York, Hardik Pandya does not want to treat the upcoming T20 World Cup match against Pakistan as a "fight" but the India all-rounder is quite excited to face a rival against whom he has had considerable success.

Pandya braces for "extra special" Pakistan match in T20 WC
Pandya braces for "extra special" Pakistan match in T20 WC

Rohit Sharma-led India will take on Pakistan on Sunday and Pandya will be eager to repeat his past success against the cross-border opponents.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

"Standing in big games is very exciting for me. I find it extra special and Pakistan has been one team where I have been very fortunate, I have been able to do well in a lot of games," Pandya told 'Star Sports'.

Pandya has played six T20Is against Pakistan so far. While his outings with the bat largely remained moderate, having scored just 84 runs with a highest of 40, the Baroda man has fared better with the ball in hand.

The pace-bowling all-rounder has taken 11 wickets from six matches at a very good economy of 7.5 with 3/8 being his best analysis.

"It all comes down to the vibe. Hold your breath, this is a request. This is not a fight, this is going to be history," said Pandya.

India began the ICC marquee event with a facile eight-wicket win over Ireland, but Pakistan were stunned by the USA via super over here on Thursday.

While underlining the riches in India’s bowling unit, Pandya said they needed to remain disciplined against Pakistan.

"India-Pakistan has always been very exciting, lot of cheer and buzz, a lot of emotion and a lot of excitement but at the same time, I hope we will be disciplined in that game, one goal as a group is we go and kind of hunt.

"So, if we can do that, I think it will be a one more nice day for us," Hardik had told the BCCI.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest cricket news, T20 World Cup 2024 updates and match highlights.

Pandya braces for "extra special" Pakistan match in T20 WC

© 2024 HindustanTimes
