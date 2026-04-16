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Pandya looked as if he had seen a ghost before saying, ‘I don’t have much to say right now’ after 4th straight loss

All through the MI-PBKS match on Thursday, Hardik Pandya was a picture of hopelessness. And he really can’t be blamed. Bumrah once again went wicketless.

Updated on: Apr 16, 2026 11:47 pm IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya was at a loss for words following his team’s crushing defeat by Punjab Kings in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday night.

Oh man! What a horrible day at the office for Mumbai Indians.(AFP)

And you really can’t blame him for being speechless. His premier bowler Jasprit Bumrah has now gone five matches without taking a single wicket. Can you believe that? Then, to make things worse, his economy rate has gone up with every passing match. Against PBKS, he returned figures of 0/41.

Also Read: Blood indeed runs thicker than water: Krunal Pandya’s reply should quash Hardik Pandya rift rumours

Shardul Thakur, about whom Pandya had said in the lead-up to their season opener that he hoped that the bowler would end up spending the rest of his IPL cricketing days at the Mumbai franchise, didn’t give him any happiness either. Although he got the wicket of Shreyas Iyer, it was too late in the day. The match had slipped through already.

“To be very honest, I don’t have much to say right now. I think we really need to go back to the drawing board and see where we are lacking. Is it individuals? Is it as a group? Is it planning? We’ll just figure it out and see what we can do next,” Pandya dismayed after the match.

“I think you need to give credit to them as well. In the second innings, the dew came, and it slightly got better, but having said that, they just out-batted us. They bowled better, they fielded better definitely, and that is why we lost,” he added.

Mumbai Indians now play Gujarat Titans on Monday, which means they have very little time to figure out what they need to do to return to winning ways. “I mean, we really need to see, do we need to make some difficult calls, or do we need to keep continuing and hope that we’ll turn things around. These are some hard questions which eventually we need to answer, and ownership has to be taken,” he concluded.

 
ipl rohit sharma punjab kings Jasprit Bumrah jasprit bumrah mumbai indians hardik pandya
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Home / Cricket News / Pandya looked as if he had seen a ghost before saying, ‘I don’t have much to say right now’ after 4th straight loss
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