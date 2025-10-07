Panic mode in Pakistan cricket; PCB scrambles to fill seats; offers free entry for South Africa Tests

Having been embarrassed by the low turnout at each of the venues during Pakistan's stunning 2-1 Test series win against England at home last season, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) took a bold step on Tuesday for the upcoming Test series against South Africa. The two-match series will get underway on Sunday, October 12, in Lahore, with the final tie scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi, starting on October 20. Both Test matches are part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27. Pakistan are set to face South Africa in a Test series starting this Sunday(AFP)

During the Test series against England last year, only a thousand people attended the opening game, where the hosts suffered a defeat. In an effort to attract more spectators to the ground, the PCB has reduced ticket prices for subsequent games in Rawalpindi and Multan, although the change has had little impact.

The efforts from PCB continued to attract more fans to the stadium, with empty stands becoming increasingly regular in Pakistan. For the upcoming Test series against South Africa, PCB doled out free and low-priced tickets.

Ticket Prices for Pakistan vs South Africa Tests

First Test - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (Oct 12-16)

1.General (Hanif Mohammad, Imtiaz Ahmed, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Saeed Ahmed), First-Class (A.H.Kardar, Abdul Qadir, Sarfraz Nawaz, Javed Miandad), Premium (Rajas, Saeed Anwar) and VIP (Imran Khan, Fazal Mahmood): Free

2. VIP enclosures (Waqar Younis, Wasim Akram) at Iqbal End, formerly known as Far-End: PKR 800 (~ ₹350); VIP enclosure (Majid Khan, Zaheer Abbas) at Jinnah End, formerly known as Pavilion End: PKR 800-1,000 (~ ₹350- ₹440)

3. Platinum Box: PKR 8,000 first four days (~ ₹3,520), PKR 10,000 fifth day (~ ₹4,400)

Second Test - Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium (Oct 20-24)

1. General (Miran Bakhsh, Sohail Tanvir), First-Class (Shoaib Akhtar, Yasir Arafat), Premium (Azhar Mahmood, Javed Miandad) and VIP (Imran Khan, Javed Akhtar): Free

2. PCB Gallery: PKR 800 first four days (~ ₹350), PKR 1,000 fifth day (~ ₹440)

3. Platinum Box: PKR 8,000 first four days (~ ₹3,520), PKR 10,000 fifth day (~ ₹4,400).

Pakistan will also face the Proteas side in three T20Is and three ODIs.