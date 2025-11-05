Pant’s back for SA Tests but Shami’s wait continues

Mumbai: The falling ramp shot will be back and so will the stump mic one-liners. The upcoming India-South Africa Test series has received a big boost with the return of a fit-again Rishabh Pant. Rishabh Pant was injured during the Test series in England. (PTI)

India’s Test vice captain was named in the 15-men squad on Wednesday for the two Tests at home starting November 14 in Kolkata. Pant replaces N Jagadeesan, who was a backup to Dhruv Jurel in the last series against West Indies.

Pant’s last sighting in international cricket was him hobbling to the crease with a broken foot and adding crucial first innings runs after the injury he suffered during the Manchester Test against England in July. Before that injury ruled him out in the 4th of the epic five-Test saga against England, Pant was at his free-flowing best with his 479 runs in seven innings including two hundreds.

Pant has had his share of misfortunes with injuries, but to his credit, he has come back stronger each time. After the life-threatening road accident he suffered in late 2022 that forced him on the long road to recovery, he made a successful return after fifteen months. His stats on return - 14 Tests, 1156 runs, 46.24 average - show that he never lost his touch.

His numbers have improved marginally from before and with the left-hander now consistently batting at No.5, he’s also become the most vital balancing force in India’s playing eleven. Although Jurel impressed with a hundred against West Indies, he may have to return to the bench given India’s preference of playing the extra all-rounder in home conditions.

Pant’s match fitness has already been assessed during the four-day India A-South Africa A match, last week at the Centre of Excellence ground in Bengaluru where he kept wickets for two innings and scored an impressive 90 in the second to help chase down 275. The COE, formerly National Cricket Academy, was Pant’s centre for rehab.

“For the first six weeks, you have to let the (foot) fracture heal properly and then report to the CoE. Thankfully, the healing went well. I started my rehab gradually. In the early days, there was a lot of physiotherapy and careful monitoring. Once I regained some mobility, I began focusing on building strength, which marked the start of the second phase. Right now, I’m happy to say that I’m fully recovered, and I owe a big thanks to the CoE staff for helping me through it,” he recently told BCCI TV.

“Being positive is really a mindset thing. During an injury, it’s easy to lose motivation. Your energy levels drop, and frustration builds up. But if you can find small things that make you feel good, it’s important to hold onto them, especially when you’re going through that period.”

Pant’s return adds a completely different layer to India’s batting. It lifts India’s ability to counter spin significantly.

South Africa would suddenly think twice whether to play two of their left-arm unorthodox spinners Keshav Maharaj and Senuran Muthusamy together. Should they square up against Pant in the middle phase, the attacking batter could potentially steal the advantage by constantly advancing down the track.

His return adds to India’s left-hand heavy batting order with Sai Sudharsan at No.3 before him and Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar coming in after. Given his ability to defend tightly and bring out inventive strokes means that there’s no one like Pant. Spectators in Kolkata and Guwahati, hosting its maiden Test match, would welcome his return.

Shami ignored

The other change in the Indian squad is pacer Akash Deep returning from his back injury in place of Prasidh Krishna. Akash Deep being picked ahead of Mohammed Shami is a setback to the experienced pacer’s efforts to comeback after nearly two and half years.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar has been vocal about Shami’s lack of readiness for a Test comeback, specifically for the England tour where his services could have been vital.

In response, Shami hasn’t held back either. He bowled 93 overs in three Ranji Trophy outings and claimed 15 wickets - despite going wicketless in the last match against Tripura after a 5-fer against Gujarat.

But with Mohammed Siraj having become a regular fixture in Shami’s absence as Jasprit Bumrah’s fast bowling partner, the selectors, it is understood, were not keen to bring back Shami, only as a squad reserve.

With India expected to play their next Test after this series, only next August in Sri Lanka, it remains to be seen if the man with one of the most upright seam in the game will get another chance at all at the highest level.