Paras Mhambrey's 'mentally challenged' take on Umran Malik's terrible India fall: 'He came through IPL. That's 24 balls'

Umran Malik has faded and how? The India pacer was the most red-hot cricketer after a stunning show in IPL 2022, where he grabbed 22 wickets for Sunrisers Hyderabad. It paved the way for his India debut, and he impressed with 24 wickets from 18 matches. During and ODI against Sri Lanka in January of 2023, Umran clocked 156 kph – recorded as the fastest-ball ever bowled by an Indian – before in another broadcast, the speedometer showed 145 clicks. Nonetheless, Umran had his moments, his 151 kph rocket breaking Najmul Shanto's stumps into two and another 150 kph scorcher sending one of the bails flying way past the 30 yard circle. Umran Malik last played for India in July of 2023.(Getty)

But as has been the case with so many fast bowler, Umran faded quicker than his deliveries. He last played for India in July 2023, more than a year ago, and even his IPL performances have dipped – he picked 5 wickets from 8 matches last year and played just one game this season. Besides, less than 24 hours ago, Umran hit another roadblock after an illness ruled him out of the Duleep Trophy India B squad for the first round of matches. What's gone wrong?

According to former India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, Umran's trajectory is what happens to a bowler without much red-ball bowling experience. With just 12 First-Class matches behind him, Umran has struggled to stay relevant, losing his position in the pecking order as the likes of Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar leapfrogged over him. That Umran broke into the Indian white-ball set-up on the back of IPL was itself a pretty short-sighted vision, and hence, his current standing shouldn't come as a surprise.

'T20 not a format to judge a prospect,' says Mhambrey

"Umran is a classic case of who has not played enough red-ball cricket. He came to the reckoning through the IPL. That's 24 balls in a game. Sometimes you don't even get to bowl 24 balls. The amount of pressure of bowling 24 balls is not like the red ball. I feel this (T20) is not a format to judge a prospect," Mhambrey, told The Indian Express.

For all the perks that come with bowling in the IPL, it has its repercussions as well. Mhambrey had earlier told the daily that he is not someone who will get excited after seeing a few burst of exciting spells from a fast bowler. Like a purist, he believes in nurturing talent for the long term, which without proper physical and mental grind, is tough to achieve. Unfortunately, given Umran's current record and level of experience, he does not yet qualify.

"We made sure that he played Ranji Trophy and red ball cricket. The moment you will play one season, you will understand your bowling. Physically you will be tested in different phases of the game. Sometimes you will have to be on the ground for six sessions. And to be able to bowl with that intensity when the last session is coming up, you will be physically and mentally challenged. And you need to go through that," Mhambrey, who played two Tests and three ODIs for India, pointed out.