India's ex-bowling coach Paras Mhambrey reveals how Umran Malik 'lost faith of captain'; gives crucial comeback advice

The rise and subsequent fall of Umran Malik is one of the most intriguing narratives in the recent years of Indian cricket. The fast bowler burst onto the scene with his blistering pace in the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League, quickly earning a reputation for troubling even the most seasoned batters. His ability to consistently bowl at speeds exceeding 150 kmph made him one of the most talked-about players, garnering attention and admiration from fans and cricket experts alike.

His remarkable performances over two IPL seasons paved the way for his selection in India’s T20I and ODI squads, where he was expected to replicate his domestic success on the international stage.

Umran's early performances for India were promising, showcasing the raw pace and aggression that had made him a standout in the IPL. However, sustaining that high level of performance proved to be challenging. As the matches progressed, Umran struggled to maintain his consistency, particularly with his line and length. This inconsistency became a significant issue both in international fixtures and in the IPL.

The consequences of his declining form were swift and harsh. Umran was eventually dropped from both the Indian national team and his IPL franchise. What was once a career filled with immense promise and potential now faces a critical juncture. And Paras Mhambrey, who was India's bowling coach throughout the debut of Umran and his subsequent departure from the side, provided insights into what happened with the young pacer.

“I think one has to build talent. Someone having express pace is a rare commodity and you see potential in him. When he burst onto the scene bowling 145-148 (kmph) — I’m not someone who get carried away with the speed gun showing 160kpmh because I don’t think it is real – you realise pace was his strength. He was definitely quick and was hitting the high 140kmphs regularly,” Mhambrey told Indian Express.

"To bowl consistently at that pace is good and he has done that. But how does he do that? In T20s, if you are not having control, you will struggle. Once you do that, you will lose the faith of the captain.

“So one has to gain control and that will happen only if he plays Ranji Trophy. That is why we are pushing him to play Ranji Trophy because when he goes through a season, even under pressure, he will be able to execute his skillset.”

Umran's last appearance for the national team came in July last year during an ODI series in West Indies. In T20s, he played last in February last year, when India faced New Zealand in Ahmedabad.