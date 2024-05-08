Parth Jindal has polar opposite exchange with Sanju Samson after visuals of emotional outburst in the stands

Parth Jindal, co-owner of the Delhi Capitals, couldn't keep calm during his team's IPL 2024 faceoff against the Rajasthan Royals in Delhi on Tuesday. Jindal, in a rare show of emotions, went berserk on a couple of instances – once when Sanju Samson was given out but not without controversy and second, after the Capitals secured a 20-run win to stay alive in the hunt for the Playoffs – for which he faced flak from the internet community. But while Jindal's outburst was recorded and went viral, his act for Samson and RR after the match went unnoticed. Parth Jindal had a contrasting gesture for Sanju Samson after the match(Delhi Capitals-Instagram)

On their Instagram handle, the Capitals shared a surprising turn of events with Jindal, Samson, and RR owner Manoj Badale catching up. After the intense game, the two owners and the RR captain came together for a brief chat, a stark contrast to the heated scenes witnessed during the match. Jindal, in a complete reversal of his earlier demeanour, was warm and friendly as he shook hands with Samson and exchanged a few words with the Royals captain.

"Our Chairman and Co-owner, Parth Jindal, caught up with Rajasthan Royals’ captain Sanju Samson & owner Manoj Badale, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium last night, after what was an exceptional contest of cricket. Parth also extended his congratulations to the RR skipper on being selected for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup," DC captioned their post.

Samson again showed blistering form for Rajasthan Royals, scoring a fabulous 86 from 46 balls. His knock was laced with eight fours and six sixes, keeping RR alive in their chase of 222. Samson seemed set and determined to take his team home when disaster struck. Trying to clear the ropes, Samson connected Mukesh Kumar but not well enough to get caught at long-on by Shai Hope.

The dismissal triggered controversy as Samson and the Royals were not convinced of the cleanliness of the catch, with Hope's left foot being perilously close to the ropes. Eventually, though, the third umpire felt it was convincing enough and declared Samson out, leading to more chaos. This was the time when Jindal could be seen getting vocal, almost gesturing a 'you're out' with his hands to Samson.

Delhi Capitals well and truly alive in IPL 2024 Playoff race

With the win, DC have climbed to fifth on the IPL 2024 points table, turning things around, especially in the second half of the season. From winning just two matches from their first five games, DC have bagged victory in five out of their next seven, solidifying themselves as a potent threat. The emergence of Jake Fraser-McGurk has really boded well for the Capitals, as the Australian youngster has set the tournament on fire with his big hitting.

Signed as a replacement for the injured South Africa quick Lungi Ngidi, the 22-year-old has smashed four half-centuries, three of which have come off under 20 balls. He has already taken his tally to 309 runs at an average of 44.14 and strike-rate of 235.8. This includes 30 fours and 26 sixes. Unfortunately though, Fraser-McGurk's exploits weren't enough to earn him a berth in Australia's T20 World Cup squad.