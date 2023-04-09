'Not enough intent with bat...': Parth Jindal issues explosive statement after DC's 3rd straight loss in IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals (DC) co-owner Parth Jindal has dropped a bombshell statement after David Warner and Co. suffered their third straight defeat of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Friday. Runners-up in the 2020 edition of the cash-rich league, Rishabh Pant-less Delhi Capitals were outclassed by 2008 winners Rajasthan Royals in match No.11 of the IPL 2023. Yashasvi Jaiswal-inspired RR side hammered David Warner's DC by 57 runs at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. DC co-owner Parth Jindal has issued a noteworthy statement after David Warner and Co. suffered their third straight loss in IPL 2023. (PTI-ANI)

Under the leadership of veteran Australian opener Warner, Delhi Capitals have failed to win a single match in the initial stage of the world’s richest T20 tournament. On Saturday, the Capitals suffered their third straight defeat of the new season. At a time when head coach Ricky Ponting is unable to ‘put a finger’ on what is actually troubling Warner and Co. in the ongoing season, DC co-owner Jindal has shared his views about the disastrous start of the Delhi-based franchise.

Taking to Twitter a day after DC's forgetful outing against RR in the IPL 2023, DC co-owner Jindal opined that his side lacked intent, especially in their batting. “3 games, 3 losses - very tough to see this @DelhiCapitals - not enough intent with the bat and execution lacking in some areas in the field - we have the belief in this bunch - let’s regroup and start fresh from Tuesday - I believe in this team. Come on Delhi!,” Jindal said in his tweet.

Jindal's tweet has come after legendary Indian opener Virender Sehwag and ex-India all-rounder Rohan Gavaskar lashed out at DC skipper Warner for his sluggish knock against Rajasthan Royals. DC skipper Warner played a gritty knock of 65 off 55 balls against RR at Guwahati. Asked to chase down a gigantic target of 200 against the former champions, Delhi Capitals only managed to score 142-9 in 20 overs as Warner and Co. lost the match by 57 runs.

Warner, who lifted the famous trophy back in 2016, also joined Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan in an elite list with his fighting half-century against Rajasthan Royals. The former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener is the third batter to complete 6,000 runs in the cash-rich league.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Warner admitted that Trent Boult's double-wicket opening over made things difficult for Delhi. "Can't take the credit from how good a bowler Trent Boult is in the powerplay and he bowled extremely well. It was always going to be a challenge to come out here and chase 200 with early wickets in the powerplay," Warner said after the match.

