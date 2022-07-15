Parthiv Patel to play in second edition of Legends League Cricket

Former Indian wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel will be back in action as he is set to take part in the second season of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) in September.

Three other former India players -- spinner Pragyan Ojha, all-rounder Reetinder Sodhi and pacer Ashok Dinda have confirmed to be part of the player draft process for the league.

Parthiv will thus join former Indian opener Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, former Australian speedster Brett Lee, spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan, and World Cup winning former England captain, Eoin Morgan.

The second season of the LLC will feature four teams and 110 former international cricketers.

Meanwhile, according to a media statement, former Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson and former Sri Lankan skipper Thisara Perera have also joined the league.

The inaugural edition of the tournament held in Oman, featured former cricketers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, England divided into three teams representing India, Asia and Rest of the World respectively.