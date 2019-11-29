Parthiv Patel trolls RCB for asking fans to pick between him and Devdutt Padikkal

cricket

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 19:40 IST

Parthiv Patel has been one of the key players for Royal Challengers Bangalore at the top order. It came as a little surprise that the wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv was retained by the franchise. The franchise, on Friday, quizzed the fans on whom would they like to see open alongside RCB captain Virat Kohli. In a post on Instagram, RCB wrote: “We have to chase a target of 240. Virat has come out at the non-striker’s end. Who will you pick to open the batting for us?”

Parthiv came up with a reply to the post. “Why do u want us to give away 239 runs?” he wrote. Parthiv’s RCB teammate, batsman Gurkeerat Mann replied to Parthiv with smileys.

Patel, who was bought for Rs 1.7 crore by RCB last year, went on to register 526 runs in 20 innings for the franchise. Paddikal was kept on the bench, but after a stunning performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where the 19-year-old has amassed 461 runs in 10 games at an average of 65.85 and a strike rate of 173.96, it is likely he becomes a key player for the franchise this season.

RCB will be hoping for a change of fortunes going into the next season of Indian Premier League. The franchise finished at the last position with just five wins in 14 matches. The side has never won an IPL title, and will hope to buy a slew of match-winning players to get them the maiden title.