Abhimanyu Mithun becomes first ever to pick 5 wickets in an over in T20s, demolishes Haryana in Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 18:47 IST

Abhimanyu Mithun on Friday created history by becoming the first bowler to pick up five wickets in over in a T20 match. While playing for Karnataka, Mithun, picked up five wickets in an over including a hat-trick in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Haryana.

Mithun also became the only the second bowler in the T20s to pick up four wickets in four deliveries after Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga. The Sri Lankan legend had achieved the feat in a T20I against New Zealand this year.

At 192 for 3 in 19 overs, Haryana looked set to post a total in excess of 200 but due to Mithun’s brilliance they were stranded at 194 for 8. Mithun picked up five wickets in the last over and gave away only 2 runs ( 1 wide and a single).

Mithun had had an ordinary day like most of the Karantaka bowlers before he turned things around in the final over to etch his name on the history books. Mithun had conceded 37 runs in his 3 overs but after the final over his figures read 5 for 39.

The medium pacer who has represented India in four Tests and five ODIs, used the slower delivery to perfection. He first dismissed Himanshu Rana for 61 off 34 balls, when he mistimed a pull shot and then foxed Rahul Twatia and Sumit Kumar with two slower balls to complete his maiden hat-trick in the shortest of the game.

Mithun then removed Amit Mishra with a back of the hand slower one to make it four-in-four. Wicket-keeper batsman Jitesh Saroha was the only man to survive Mithun’s over as he picked up a single to get to the non-striker’s end. The Karnataka pacer then entered the books by getting the wicket of Jayant Yadav in the final ball of the innings.

Mithun had also picked up a hat-trick in the Vijay Hazare Trophy final against Tamil Nadu, helping Karnataka lift the trophy.