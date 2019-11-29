e-paper
Australia vs Pakistan: ‘It was just an inexperienced mistake’ - Wasim Akram ‘worried’ by Yasir Shah’s send-off for Steve Smith

Aus vs Pak: Calling the send-off as an inexperience mistake, Wasim Akram said players should understand the context of the game before celebrating in such manner.

cricket Updated: Nov 29, 2019 12:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pakistan's Yasir Shah, center, celebrates after he got the wicket of Australia's Steve Smith.
Pakistan's Yasir Shah, center, celebrates after he got the wicket of Australia's Steve Smith.(AP)
         

Legendary Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram feels spinner Yasir Shah may have done the wrong thing by celebrating in unique style after dismissing Steve Smith during the first Test. Smith was bowled after facing just 10 deliveries by Shah at Gabba and the 33-year-old celebrated the wicket by putting both of his hands up as teammates embraced him. It was the seventh time in Tests Shah had dismissed Smith and that is why he signalled seven after getting rid of him.

Also Read: David Warner plays rock-paper-scissors with Joe Burns in Adelaide - Watch

Calling the send-off as an inexperience mistake, Akram said players should understand the context of the game before celebrating in such manner.

“You know in our times, when I played I didn’t bother with how many times I got out who,” Akram was quoted as saying by FoxSports.com.au on the eve of the second Test. “It was the last thing on our minds. Nowadays, with stats, people know everything.”

“But I, as a bowler, (worried about) ‘am I impacting the game or not? Am I winning the game for Pakistan or vice versa?’ If not, that doesn’t matter if I’ve got him seven times. It was just an inexperienced mistake. I hope he hasn’t poked the bear there,” he added.

Also Read: ‘Didn’t find any reason for keeping me out’: Pak cricketer slams selectors

After thrashing the visitors by an innings and five runs in Brisbane, the home side named an unchanged team for Adelaide Day Night Test as they look to inflict a 14th consecutive defeat on Pakistan in Australia.

The visitors recalled paceman Mohammad Abbas, who was surprisingly omitted in Brisbane, with Imran Khan dropped. Impressive 19-year-old quick Muhammad Musa was also picked to make his debut, replacing 16-year-old pace sensation Naseem Shah with Pakistan selectors conscious they need to manage his workload.

Out-of-form number three Haris Sohail was axed and Imam-ul-Haq brought in to open the innings alongside Shan Masood.

