Australia vs Pakistan: David Warner plays rock-paper-scissors with Joe Burns in Adelaide - Watch

Australia opener David Warner was pictured playing rock-paper-scissors with teammate Joe Burns in dressing room before the start of play on opening day of second Test against Pakistan at Adelaide Oval on Friday. Australia lead the two-match series 1-0 courtesy of their comprehensive innings victory at Gabba. Australia have won all five of the pink-ball matches they have played and they will be confident of picking up a victory in this clash and seal the series against out-of sorts Pakistan.

The start of play in Adelaide was delayed for few minutes due to light showers and that is when Warner and Burns decided to try their hands at rock-paper-scissors. It could have been probably to decide who takes the strike on first ball of the match. Cricket.com.au uploaded the video on social media and their post read: ““Good old rock, nothing beats that! #AUSvPAK.”

After thrashing the visitors by an innings and five runs in Brisbane, the home side named an unchanged team as they look to inflict a 14th consecutive defeat on Pakistan in Australia.

The visitors recalled paceman Mohammad Abbas, who was surprisingly omitted in Brisbane, with Imran Khan dropped. Impressive 19-year-old quick Muhammad Musa was also picked to make his debut, replacing 16-year-old pace sensation Naseem Shah with Pakistan selectors conscious they need to manage his workload.

Out-of-form number three Haris Sohail was axed and Imam-ul-Haq brought in to open the innings alongside Shan Masood, meaning captain Azhar Ali will come in at first drop.

