Pat Cummins brings back 2023 World Cup Final remark, wants to keep Jasprit Bumrah 'quiet' at Border-Gavaskar Trophy

ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 16, 2024 10:28 PM IST

Pat Cummins spoke in detail about Jasprit Bumrah, who has been India's leading pacer across all formats.

As the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy approaches, Australian captain Pat Cummins has highlighted India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah as a pivotal figure in the upcoming five-match Test series. Set to begin on November 22 in Perth, this clash between the world's top two Test teams promises to be intense, with India having held the trophy for nearly a decade.

Jasprit Bumrah during india's Test series against Bangladesh(BCCI-X)
Jasprit Bumrah during india's Test series against Bangladesh(BCCI-X)

Cummins, aware of Bumrah's game-changing abilities, believes that neutralizing his impact will be crucial to Australia’s success.

"I'm a big fan of Bumrah. I think he's a fantastic bowler," Cummins said during a Star Sports Press Room. "Hopefully, if we can keep him quiet, that is going to go a long way to winning the series."

Bumrah, backed by a solid bowling unit, poses a constant threat, but Cummins remains confident, even as Australia prepares to face some Indian bowlers who are relatively untested in Australian conditions. "We'll see how it goes," he added, indicating Australia’s strategy would adapt as the series unfolds.

Leaning on recent successes, Cummins expressed confidence from their back-to-back ICC final victories over India, including the World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup. “Fortunately, over the last few years, we've had some success in the World Test Championship final and (in) a different format for the ODI World Cup. We'll be trying to lean on those memories,” Cummins said, suggesting the team will draw strength from their proven ability to perform in high-stakes matches against their fierce rivals.

Pujara's Absence and the ‘Real Test Cricket’ Challenge

A notable absence from India's lineup is Cheteshwar Pujara, who played a crucial role in India’s historic away wins in 2018-19 and 2020-21. Cummins, who has shared several hard-fought duels with Pujara, admitted the series would feel different without the Indian stalwart at No. 3.

“It was always great playing against Pujara. He was one of those guys who never really felt like he was getting away from you. But then he would just bat, bat, bat and bat,” Cummins reflected.

Known for his resilience, Pujara’s ability to grind down bowlers was a hallmark of his success in previous series against Australia.

“It was real Test cricket. He might score runs, but you always feel like you're in for a chance,” Cummins added. While Pujara will be missed, Cummins acknowledged that India will likely field a player with a similar approach, making for another absorbing contest of endurance and skill in what promises to be an unforgettable series.

