Pat Cummins ruled out of Champions Trophy as Australia in two-way battle for new captain; forced to make 4 replacements

Australia's preparations for the 2025 Champions Trophy have been dealt another significant blow with the confirmation that skipper Pat Cummins and fellow fast bowler Josh Hazlewood will not feature in the tournament. The absence of their two key bowlers places an immense challenge on the team, which already faced a setback earlier in the day with a shock ODI retirement of Marcus Stoinis. Australia's captain Pat Cummins looks on during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup(AFP)

Stoinis’ decision, effective immediately, adds to the mounting pressure as Australia grapples with multiple key changes in a critical period leading up to the tournament.

Cummins’ absence is particularly notable as he is the team’s captain. The fast bowler has not recovered from the ankle injury that plagued him during the final stages of the Border Gavaskar Trophy against India.

“Unfortunately Pat, Josh and Mitch are managing some ongoing injuries and haven’t come up in time for the Champion’s Trophy,” said George Bailey, the national selection panel chair.

“While disappointing, it does present a great opportunity for other players to perform for Australia in a world event.”

Hazlewood's injury woes have also kept him out of the squad, with the paceman struggling to recover from a combination of hip, calf, and earlier injuries.

The timing of these injuries raises questions about whether both Cummins and Hazlewood will be ready for the Indian Premier League, which follows the Champions Trophy. Their extended rehabilitation periods put their participation in the lucrative league in jeopardy.

Cummins' replacement as captain?

In light of the injuries, Australia's head coach Andrew McDonald had earlier acknowledged the likelihood that the pace duo will not make the Champions Trophy, signaling the need for a captaincy change. With Cummins out, the leadership void has led to discussions on potential replacements, with McDonald suggesting two names who could be in race to captain the side.

"Steve Smith and Travis Head are options to replace Cummins as skipper," McDonald suggested, emphasizing the importance of continuity in leadership.

In addition to these setbacks, allrounder Mitchell Marsh’s ongoing struggle with a back injury has already seen him withdrawn from the tournament, meaning Australia will now be making four changes to their original squad.