‘Pathetic umpiring. Next time we come to Bangladesh, we’ll make sure...': Harmanpreet's furious rant after tied 3rd ODI

The Indian women's team faced a batting collapse during the final overs of its 226-run chase, as the third and deciding ODI of the series against Bangladesh ended in a thrilling tie. India were on the driving seat for most part of the run-chase, having six wickets still in hand by the 42nd over, when the side required only 35 more to win the game, and series. However, Harleen Deol's (77) dismissal triggered a batting collapse and even as Jemimah Rodrigues remained unbeaten on 33, the side couldn't go past the finishing line.

Harmanpreet Kaur during the post-match presentation in the 3rd ODI(YouTube)

A few overs before the collapse, however, a controversial dismissal left the social media buzzing, with Harmanpreet Kaur erupting furiously over being given out leg-before. The Indian captain went for a sweep shot against Nadia Akter, but seemingly failed to connect the bat; the umpire eventually raised the finger following the appeals, and Harmanpreet hit the stumps in anger before arguing with the umpire.

Following the result, Harmanpreet didn't mince her words and called the umpires out in a furious rant during the post-match presentation. The India skipper called the umpiring “pathetic,” further insisting that the team will prepare for the poor umpiring standards the next time it will travel to Bangladesh.

“A lot of learning from this game, even apart from cricket. The type of umpiring that was happening there, we were very surprised. Next time, when we will come to Bangladesh, we will make sure we have to deal with such umpiring and accordingly, will prepare ourselves,” said Harmanpreet during the presentation.

“They batted really well, batted according to situation. In between, we leaked a few runs. When we came to bat, we controlled the game very well. But as I mentioned earlier, some pathetic umpiring was done and I was really disappointed with some of the decisions.”

Harmanpreet also praised Jemimah and Harleen and made another big remark as she talked about the presence of India's High Commission.

“She looked very promising in the last game, so we promoted her so she could bat freely. She took that opportunity with both hands. Jemi was really good throughout the innings, her performance was crucial. It was a good game, a lot of learnings.

“Our high commission from India is here, I hope you could've invited him here, but that's fine. Thank you for coming, sir,” said the Indian skipper.

