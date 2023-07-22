Watch: Harmanpreet Kaur smashes stumps, lashes out at umpire after controversial dismissal during 3rd Bangladesh ODI

Controversy erupted during the deciding match of the ODI series between India and Bangladesh women's teams when Harmanpreet Kaur, the Indian captain, erupted in fury at being given out during the side's run-chase in Dhaka. The incident took place in the 34th over of the Indian innings when Harmanpreet, playing against spinner Nahida Akter, attempted a sweep. It seemed she had failed to connect with the ball as it lobbed off her pads towards slip. The fielder at slip eventually caught the ball but even before the catch was taken, Akter confidently appealed for a leg-before, and the umpire had no qualms in raising the finger. Harmanpreet Kaur expresses her frustration at umpires after being dismissed(Twitter)

The Indian skipper, however, was furious with the decision as she hit the stumps with her bat straightaway, further signalling that there was bat involved. Even as she walked back to the pavilion, Harmanpreet continued to argue with the umpire.

Watch:

The India captain's dismissal eventually triggered a batting collapse as Harleen Deol (77) was dismissed soon after, and India lost their next five wickets within 34 runs. The match ended in a tie after Meghna Singh, the no.11, nicked the third delivery during the final over for a simple catch to wicketkeeper Nigar Sultana.

Jemimah Rodrigues, who stayed at the crease through the collapse, remained unbeaten on 33 off 45 deliveries.

Earlier in the game, Fargana Hoque's 107 propelled Bangladesh to 225/4 in 50 overs. For India, Sneh Rana was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 2/45 in 10 overs.

In the run-chase, Smriti Mandhana (59) and Harleen forged a 107-run stand after Shafali Verma (4) and Yastika Bhatia (5) were dismissed early in the innings. Mandhana's dismissal brought Harmanpreet to the crease and the latter looked strong at the crease until her dismissal in the 34th over.

