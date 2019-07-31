Pavel Florin, the Romanian cricketer with a unique bowling action - Watch video

cricket

When you talk about sports in a country like Romania, cricket doesn’t really feature anywhere in the picture. Over the years the east European country has produced several top sportspersons who have gone on to entertain fans with their skills. The likes of footballer Gheorghe Hagi, gymnast Nadia Comaneci, tennis stars Ilie Nastase and now Simona Halep are household names.

One man who is trying his best to breach into that illustrious group is Romania’s ‘most famous’ cricketer Pavel Florin. The spinner, if we can call him one, has been gaining a lot of attention in the ongoing European Cricket League, due to his unique bowling action.

While speaking to the ICC on the sidelines of the tournament Florin, “My bowling is not beautiful but I don’t care because I love cricket.”

The European Cricket League is an initiative by the ICC to try and spread the message of cricket to the other countries.

