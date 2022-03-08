PBKS IPL 2022 Schedule: Punjab Kings complete fixtures, match timings, venues and dates- All you need to know

Punjab Kings will commence their Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) season against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 27 at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai. PBKS, led by Mayank Agarwal, would look to gain early momentum in the tournament by getting off a winning start against IPL 2016 runners-up, RCB.

PBKS are a part of Group B and will take on their fellow group members Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Gujarat Giants two times each. They will also play their Group A counterparts Delhi Capitas twice apart from facing the remaining teams from the group once.

Let's take a look at their group stage schedule for IPL 2022:

Match 1, March 27: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 2, April 1: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 3, April 3: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings at Brabourne Stadium- CCI in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 4, April 8: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans at Brabourne Stadium- CCI in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 5, April 13: Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings at MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PM IST

Match 6, April 17: Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 3:30 PM IST

Match 7, April 20: Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings at MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PM IST

Match 8, April 25: Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 9, April 29: Pune - Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants at MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PM IST

Match 10, May 3: Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 11, May 7: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 12, May 13: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings at Brabourne Stadium- CCI in Mumbai at 3:30 PM IST

Match 13, May 16: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 14, May 22: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST