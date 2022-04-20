PBKS predicted XI vs DC, IPL 2022: Captain Mayank Agarwal likely to return, Odean Smith might lose his place

PBKS predicted XI vs DC, IPL 2022: Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab Kings will look to return to winning ways when they lock horns with Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League clash on Wednesday. The team had endured a seven-wicket defeat in their previous encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad and will look to put up a much improved show against Rishabh Pant and co.

Mayank Agarwal had missed the previous encounter after injuring his toe and in all likelihood will return to the playing XI. Among the bowlers Vaibhav Arora has put up mediocre shows and the management might consider to bench him. Odean Smith is another player, who has not been as impressive as it was expected of him.

Ahead of the clash against DC, here is how the PBKS line-up can look like:

Mayank Agarwal: The Punjab skipper will look to make a superb return and also get his side's campaign back on track. He scored a half-century against Mumbai and will be eager to repeat something similar against Delhi bowlers.

Shikhar Dhawan: Dhawan was in his elements against Mumbai Indians but consistency has been an issue for the senior opener. The south-paw, who failed against SRH, will be looking to give the side a solid start along with Mayank.

Jonny Bairstow: The England star has not been in his best of form but he will certainly be a threat for the opposition. In fact, Bairstow can also be seen opening the innings with Dhawan and Mayank can slid into the middle-order.

Prabhsimran Singh: He was included as a replacement for Mayank in the previous encounter but he failed to make an impact. The franchise can give the batter another opportunity, which will add depth in their batting line-up as they could only manage 151 in their previous encounter against SRH.

Liam Livingstone: He has been a star campaigner for Punjab and his imperious show against SRH, in which he hit 33-ball 60, is a prove of the kind of form he is in. He is also the leading run-scorer from the Punjab camp.

Jitesh Sharma: Although the wicketkeeper-batter has just managed 90 runs from four outings but he has shown promising sign in the middle-order.

Shahrukh Khan: With Odean Smith not being as impactful as it was expected of him, the Tamil Nadu-based cricketer can take the finisher role for the franchise.

Rahul Chahar: The spinner is the leading wicket-taker from the Punjab camp.

Kagiso Rabada: The Proteas quick will lead the attack for PBKS with the ball. He has so far managed seven scalps from five matches.

Nathan Ellis: With Vaibhav Arora not being effective and Odean Smith also failing to make an impact with the ball, it opens an overseas slot. Australian quick Ellis can take the third seamer's role in the team.

Arshdeep Singh: The youngster can share the new-ball duties with Rabada.