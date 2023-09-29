PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf fuels controversy with 'dushman mulk' remark despite Babar and co.'s stellar welcome in India

The Pakistan cricket team made its arrival in India on Wednesday, marking their first visit to the country in seven years as they prepare for the 2023 ODI World Cup, set to commence on October 5. The squad had an extended layover in Dubai before reaching Hyderabad, and they had departed from Lahore in the early hours of Wednesday, arriving in Hyderabad later that night. Pakistan's itinerary includes an opening warm-up match against New Zealand on September 29, followed by another warm-up clash with Australia on October 3. Their tournament opener will be against Netherlands, scheduled for October 10 in Hyderabad. Zaka Ashraf fuels controversy with an unexpected remark following Pakistan players' arrival in India for 2023 World Cup(Twitter/PTI)

Despite the historical political tensions between the two nations, Indian cricket fans showed their immense love for the sport by chanting the name of Pakistan's skipper, Babar Azam, as well as other players of the side, at the Hyderabad airport. The warm reception and fanfare for the Pakistan cricket team, particularly Babar, made the team's arrival a memorable event. For most members of the squad, excluding Mohammad Nawaz and Salman Agha, this visit marks their first time in India.

Despite the warm reception from Indian fans, however, PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf's response has been rather unexpected. In an unfortunate turn of phrase during a press statement in Pakistan, he referred to India as an ‘enemy nation’ while discussing the reception from Indian fans at the Hyderabad airport.

“We have showed our love towards our players with the new contracts. No one has allocated as much budget towards player contracts as I've done. Mera maksad ye hi hai ki hamaare players ka morale up rehna chahiye, jab ye dushman mulk me khelne jaaye, ya kahi bhi jaaye jaha competition ho raha hai. (I only want my players to be in high morale when they travel to enemy nation, or anywhere in the world, to take part in the competition),” Ashraf said.

The video of Ashraf's statement has also gone viral on social media platform X, with fans from both countries criticising the PCB chairman for making the controversial remark.

Watch the video:

Pakistan to face NZ on Friday

Pakistan arrived less than 48 hours before their opening World Cup warm-up match against New Zealand on Friday. A total of 10 players, including two traveling reserves, attended the optional training session, demonstrating their awareness of the upcoming challenge.

Among the first batch of players to step into the nets were Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed, who had previously warmed up in the field. They faced off against the formidable pace duo of Shaheen Afridi and the recently recovered Haris Rauf, who returned to action for the first time since the Asia Cup game against India on September 10.

Experienced bowler Hasan Ali, making a comeback to the team due to Naseem Shah's injury, also resumed his training regimen under the guidance of bowling coach Morne Morkel.

