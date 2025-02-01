PCB chief can't hold back from mentioning India in CT 2025 stadiums update: 'People across the border kept saying...'

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has assured that Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will be ready for the February 7 inauguration, just in time for the 2025 Champions Trophy. Naqvi also didn't leave a chance in indirectly mentioning India, claiming that “people across the border” had been looking for flaws in Pakistan’s preparations and doubted the country’s ability to host the marquee tournament. Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board, Mohsin Naqvi, speaks during a press conference regarding preparation for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025(AP)

Naqvi detailed the progress of the stadium's reconstruction, explaining that the work began with demolition in September, followed by re-construction in October. With the finishing touches now being applied, he emphasized that the stadium will be inaugurated as planned in the presence of Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The Champions Trophy, which starts on February 19, will be hosted across three venues, with Karachi and Rawalpindi joining Lahore as hosts.

Addressing speculation about Pakistan’s ability to meet deadlines, Naqvi was quick to dismiss doubts raised about the tournament’s venue. “They were people from across the border and even others who kept on saying it looks like the Champions Trophy would be moved out of Pakistan as stadiums are not going to be ready on time. But I can announce today we are set to go for the tri-series and Champions Trophy,” he told reporters at the renovated Gaddafi Stadium, as quoted by PTI.

Naqvi further claimed that critics had been actively searching for shortcomings in Pakistan’s preparations. “Across the border, there are many people who are trying to find the tiniest flaw in our stadiums and arrangements, and they will get no such opportunity. We will welcome all the arriving teams and their security and welcome arrangements. The whole of the PCB is working day and night to provide a seamless tournament,” he said.

No captain's PC

The PCB chairman also confirmed that the Champions Trophy would break tradition by not hosting a captains’ day event – a customary pre-tournament gathering for a joint photoshoot and press conference involving all participating skippers. He attributed the decision to the demanding travel schedules of certain teams.

“We will have the inauguration ceremony for the tournament on 16th in Lahore. The captains’ conference or the photoshoots will not be possible for the ICC or us because of the hectic traveling schedules of some teams," Naqvi said.

He further revealed that PCB has extended invitations to officials from various cricket boards, including India, for the tournament’s matches, semi-finals, and final. “They will let us know about their plans but I think we will be playing host to many board officials and even sports ministers from different countries throughout the event,” he stated.

India will play all of their matches of the Champions Trophy in Dubai, following BCCI's refusal to travel to Pakistan due to security concerns.