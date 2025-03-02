PCB confirms ticket refunds for PAK vs BAN, AUS vs SA washed-out Champions Trophy matches

With rain having played a role in several matches through the duration of the ICC Champions Trophy, the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed that the two full washouts in Rawalpindi will see the spectators who had purchased tickets receive full refunds. Pakistan's last Champions Trophy group match with Bangladesh on February 27, was abandoned without a ball being bowled in Rawalpindi.(AFP)

The matches between Pakistan and Bangladesh as well as Australia and South Africa were both abandoned without a ball bowled, with inclement weather in Rawalpindi meaning no action was able to take place. However, as per PCB policy, this means fans will receive refunds since the toss hadn’t taken place.

The standard enclosure tickets will be refunded, following PCB policy, but tickets in other categories such as box and gallery tickets will not be eligible for recompensation.

Along with this pair of entirely abandoned matches, Afghanistan vs Australia was another match that had no result and wasn’t played to conclusion in Lahore. However, the refund rule will not apply here, since Afghanistan’s innings was completed.

Refunds available after tournament ends

The refunds for eligible ticket holders will be available in a five-day window between March 10 and March 14, at select TCS outlets, which is a logistics and e-commerce platform in the country. Ticket holders must present their tickets and cannot claim refunds on behalf of someone else, as per the PCB’s ruling.

The PCB stated it was following the international standard for matches postponed or cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances or poor weather, with this being an enactment of a policy carried by most cricket boards across the world.

Nevertheless, the PCB also came in for slight criticism of the poor quality of drainage, particularly at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, which has gone a string of renovations but was still struggling with the drainage during the Australia-Afghanistan matchup.

Afghanistan were all but knocked out of the tournament due to the match being called off, while the extra point also helped Australia guarantee qualification. While Australia already looked on the way to a win, this was a result neither side would be too pleased with.

The Champions Trophy’s group stage comes to a close in Dubai, as India take on New Zealand ahead of the semifinal fixtures beginning in the week.