e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 15, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / PCB’s cricket committee discusses appointment of High Performance Centre coaches

PCB’s cricket committee discusses appointment of High Performance Centre coaches

The Chairman of the Committee agreed to form a sub-committee, which will work closely with Director of High Performance to create a criteria and performance evaluation process for the coaches.

cricket Updated: May 15, 2020 11:59 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Asian News International
PCB’s Iqbal Qasim.
PCB’s Iqbal Qasim.(Twitter/PCB Media)
         

The Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Cricket Committee met on Wednesday via video link under the chairmanship of Iqbal Qasim and discussed the appointment of High Performance Centre coaches. The Committee also discussed the review process for the appointment of the six Cricket Association in the second meeting of 2020 for the group.

The Chairman of the Committee agreed to form a sub-committee, which will work closely with Director of High Performance to create a criteria and performance evaluation process for the coaches.

The committee also had a discussion on the participation of departments in the 2020-21 season. It was agreed that the committee will provide its suggestions, which will be forwarded onto the PCB management for consideration.

“The agenda for the quarterly meeting was in line with areas that required discussion and to get engaging feedback from all members of the Cricket Committee. On department cricket in 2020-21 season, it remains a work in progress and the committee will shortly forward its thoughts to the management,” Iqbal Qasim said in a statement.

“The PCB Cricket Committee was overall satisfied with the PCB Men’s Central Contract 2020-21 list and was impressed with the concept of the Emerging Player’s Category as well as an elite category in domestic cricket in which leading performers, who are unable to break into the central contracts, will be included. This will further motivate the youngsters and help uplift and improve the quality of our domestic cricket,” he added.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
‘How can we stop it?’: SC on plea to halt migrants’ movement on roads
‘How can we stop it?’: SC on plea to halt migrants’ movement on roads
World Bank approves $1 bn for India as social security fund for urban poor, migrants
World Bank approves $1 bn for India as social security fund for urban poor, migrants
Sitharaman to announce 3rd tranche of economic package at 4 pm today
Sitharaman to announce 3rd tranche of economic package at 4 pm today
‘Odd-even’ markets, revised zoning norms in Delhi’s lockdown 4.0 plan
‘Odd-even’ markets, revised zoning norms in Delhi’s lockdown 4.0 plan
Live Updates: Part of Army HQs in Delhi shut after Covid-19 case reported
Live Updates: Part of Army HQs in Delhi shut after Covid-19 case reported
‘Billions of dollars’: Trump withdraws US pension fund from China investments
‘Billions of dollars’: Trump withdraws US pension fund from China investments
Exclusive: Ducati open to bringing its e-bikes to India ‘when market is mature’
Exclusive: Ducati open to bringing its e-bikes to India ‘when market is mature’
India to overtake China in covid cases today and why we still lag in testing
India to overtake China in covid cases today and why we still lag in testing
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In