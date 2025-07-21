PCB stares at colossal INR 34.8 crore setback as BCCI's cold response deepens Asia Cup uncertainty

Just days after Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya ended weeks of speculation—sparked by the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22—over India's participation in the Asia Cup, the BCCI reignited uncertainty around the continental event, leaving the Pakistan Cricket Board staring at a colossal financial setback. PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi skipped the ICC meet

According to a report in the PTI, PCB is expecting to earn approximately 8.8 billion rupees (INR 264 crore) - 1.16 billion rupees (INR 34.8 crore) from the Asia Cup and 7.77 million rupees (INR 23.31 lakhs) through other international cricket events - this year as a revenue share from the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). In fact, a reliable source from the board told the news agency that PCB earmarked USD 25.9 million (approximately 7.7 billion rupees) during this fiscal year as its share from the ICC.

"The revenues from these two major sources (ICC and Asia Cup) is very important for the financial health of Pakistan cricket," one well-informed insider said.

However, with the ACC not yet confirming whether the Asia Cup will take place in 2025, PCB is bracing for a severe hit to its revenue. In fact, the uncertainty around the tournament deepened after the board Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the ACC head, did not travel to Singapore last weekend for the ICC meetings, and rather took part in the AGM virtually.

PTI further reported that PCB had sent board CEO Sumair Ahmed in Naqvi's stead and that he "didn't get positive responses" from either the BCCI or the boards of Sri Lanka and Afghanistan regarding attending the ACC meeting called on July 24 in Dhaka to finalise the Asia Cup arrangements.

"The PCB met with plenty of resistance to the ACC scheduling the meeting in Dhaka. India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Oman and few other associate member boards were adamant about not travelling to Dhaka," one insider added.

He further said that the discussions about the Asia Cup on the sidelines of the ICC meeting did not augur well for the tournament, scheduled for September this year, as the BCCI is unwilling to send a representative to Dhaka.

India was originally scheduled to host the Asia Cup in September, but due to the standoff with Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack, there were rumours that BCCI might pull out of the tournament, which could then lead to a cancellation. However, Mandaviya ended the suspense last Friday, saying that India has "no problem playing Pakistan in international tournaments where multiple countries are involved."

Just two days after that statement, veteran Indian players, led by Yuvraj Singh, refused to play against the Pakistan Champions side in the second season of the World Championship of Legends in Birmingham, following public backlash. This led to the organisers cancelling the fixture.