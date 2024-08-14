 PCB suspends ticket sales: Why Babar Azam-starrer Pakistan side will play 1st Test against Bangladesh without fans | Crickit
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Aug 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PCB suspends ticket sales: Why Babar Azam-starrer Pakistan side will play 1st Test against Bangladesh without fans

AP |
Aug 14, 2024 08:04 PM IST

Pakistan's first Test match of the Bangladesh series will be played at Rawalpindi starting Aug. 21.

The second cricket Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Karachi starting Aug. 30 will be played without fans due to ongoing construction work at the National Bank Stadium, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Wednesday.

Babar Azam of Pakistan warms up prior to the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match between India and Pakistan at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium(AFP)
Babar Azam of Pakistan warms up prior to the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match between India and Pakistan at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium(AFP)

The PCB started renovating the stadium this month as part of its preparations for next year’s Champions Trophy, which begins Feb. 19. The PCB said it has suspended ticket sales for the Karachi test “with immediate effect” and that fans who have already purchased tickets will receive a full refund.

“The health and safety of our fans is our utmost priority,” the PCB said in a statement. “After careful consideration of all available options, we have decided that the safest course of action is to hold the second test in front of an empty stadium.”

The cricket board said it wanted to make the stadium more spectator-friendly for the Champions Trophy, which will be the first ICC event hosted in Pakistan since the 1996 World Cup. The first test match will be played at Rawalpindi starting Aug. 21.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cricket News / PCB suspends ticket sales: Why Babar Azam-starrer Pakistan side will play 1st Test against Bangladesh without fans
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On