PCB’s double message exposed as Pakistan women's team face India on Feb 15 amid men’s T20 World Cup boycott: Report

The Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) contradictory stance has been laid bare by a recent media report, which revealed that the Pakistan Women’s A team has received no instruction regarding the status of its upcoming Rising Stars Asia Cup clash against India Women’s A, scheduled for February 15 in Bangkok, the same day Pakistan’s senior men’s team were slated to face India in the T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo. PCB has yet to officially write to the ICC (AFP)

The men’s Group A fixture remains officially listed at the R Premadasa Stadium, but a social media post from the Pakistan government announced that Salman Ali Agha and his side would forfeit the match as a symbolic protest.

According to an ESPNCricinfo report, preparations for the women’s Asia Cup, which begins on February 13, are proceeding as planned, with Pakistan A set to take on India A next week. A press release published on the PCB website on Sunday, the same day the boycott announcement was made, named India in Pakistan’s group and confirmed the February 15 fixture.

ALSO READ: Former ICC boss shuts down sanctions threat on Pakistan’s India boycott: 'Can’t have double standards' The contrasting approach is further underlined by the fact that Pakistan’s Under-19 men’s team also played India on the same day in a do-or-die Super Six encounter at the U19 World Cup in Zimbabwe, where Pakistan were eliminated following a 58-run defeat.

While the PCB is yet to officially communicate any intention to boycott the senior men’s India clash to the ICC, the global body has warned that selective participation could invite serious sanctions. However, for any punitive action to be enforced, the ICC must consult its 12 Full Member boards, three Associate Member representatives, and the ICC Chairman. As of now, there has been no confirmation of a Board meeting being scheduled.

Speculation continues to swirl around the potential consequences of a formal forfeiture, with reports suggesting penalties could range from suspension from the tournament and loss of ICC revenue share to a blanket freeze on No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) for overseas players in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).