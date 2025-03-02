Menu Explore
PCB’s 18 billion renovation in shambles as Gaddafi Stadium's ceiling leaks after brief rain, video goes viral

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 02, 2025 05:22 PM IST

The visuals of ceiling leaking at the Gaddafi Stadium following a brief spell of rain caused outrage.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is facing mounting criticism following the washout of the Afghanistan vs Australia Champions Trophy 2025 match at the newly renovated Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Despite an ambitious 18 billion renovation project, the stadium's drainage system failed, rendering the outfield unplayable even after rain had stopped.

Ceiling leaks at Gaddafi Stadium(X/AP)
Ceiling leaks at Gaddafi Stadium(X/AP)

Afghanistan had posted a competitive 273 before Australia’s innings was interrupted at 12.5 overs due to persistent showers. However, controversy erupted when play could not resume despite clear skies, exposing the inadequate drainage facilities at the venue. Puddles formed across the outfield, and umpires had no choice but to call off the match, drawing widespread condemnation from experts and fans alike.

The backlash has only intensified as videos of leaking ceilings in the stadium’s washrooms have surfaced online. Footage shared by Pakistani news portal Tribune shows water seeping through restroom roofs, further raising questions about the rushed nature of the refurbishment.

Fans have also posted clips of waterlogging in the stands, highlighting the poor quality of work undertaken in a project that was reportedly completed in just 117 days.

Pakistan had already faced multiple delays in completing the stadium revamps ahead of the Champions Trophy. The Gaddafi Stadium, one of the country’s premier cricketing venues, was supposed to showcase the best of Pakistan’s hosting capabilities.

Instead, the infrastructure failures have turned it into an embarrassment, drawing scrutiny over the PCB’s planning and execution. This was the third washed out match in the Champions Trophy, following two abandoned games in Rawalpindi.

Criticism over preparations

Former Indian all-rounder Madan Lal did not hold back in his assessment, labeling the situation as a "bad advertisement for Pakistan." He pointed out the misplaced priorities in the renovation process.

"It isn’t good for Pakistan. I saw yesterday’s match and their method of getting the water out… There was a lot of criticism," he remarked in an interview with ANI.

With more Champions Trophy matches set to be held in Pakistan, concerns over venue preparedness have now become a pressing issue. A semi-final will take place in Pakistan, and a potential final too, should India fail to qualify for the title clash.

ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with India vs New Zealand Live Score.
