PCB's Zaka Ashraf returns to Pakistan, discussing 'incidents' in India with senior board officials amid WC: Report

Pakistan Cricket Board's cricket management committee chairman Zaka Ashraf has come back from India amid speculations that the PCB is considering lodging a protest with the ICC over "some of the incidents" during their World Cup match against the hosts in Ahmedabad. A source in the board said that Zaka Ashraf returned on Monday and is having a series of meetings with the senior board officials to discuss his visit to India. Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, centre, Iftikhar Ahmed and Shaheen Afridi check the pitch during a practice session (AP)

"Zaka Ashraf was himself present at Ahmedabad for the match against India and was witness to some incidents which has left him unhappy, despite the Indian cricket officials extending him a warm welcome after his visit there," the source said.

He said the chairman was at present only discussing his visit with his senior aides. Pakistan's team director and chief coach, Mickey Arthur, spoke about the crowd behaviour and its impact on his team after the defeat to India and ICC chairman, Greg Barclay, has responded that the sport's world governing body was doing its best to make the World Cup a successful event.

The source said Zaka was extremely disappointed with the players' show against India and before returning had told them to forget the Ahmedabad defeat and look forward to their remaining matches.

Zaka's future as chairman itself remains in doubt as the four-month tenure of the cricket management committee which he is heading expires on November 5 and it seems unlikely the government is going to give them an extension.

The CMC and Zaka were brought in July to hold elections and form a proper board of governors which would then hold elections for the chairman's post.