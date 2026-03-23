People in Afghanistan 'committed suicide' after loss to Pakistan: Harrowing tale emerges

Over the last few years, the rivalry between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been quite something on the cricket field. Every match has witnessed tempers flaring. One can never forget the joy on the faces of the Afghan players after they defeated Pakistan in the 2023 ODI World Cup. However, before tasting this success, there was disappointment in store on several occasions. However, the biggest heartbreaking moment came in the 2022 Asia Cup, when Pakistan snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Ground. Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by one wicket in the 2022 Asia Cup. (AP )

Afghanistan's opening batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz still cannot believe how his side lost the game, despite being the overwhelming favourites. In the final over, Pakistan needed 11 runs to win with just one wicket in hand. However, Naseem Shah hit Fazalhaq Farooqi for back-to-back sixes on the first two balls of the final over of the game to seal the victory.

After the loss, the Afghan players were crestfallen, and dejected faces were everywhere. Four years later, Gurbaz narrated how the loss left him in a sorry state, and he revealed that fans back home even committed suicide as they were not able to take the defeat in their stride.

Also Read: Rashid Khan lashes out at Pakistan for ‘war crime’ after airstrike kills 400 in Kabul: ‘Sheer disregard for human lives’ “For me, the most heartbreaking match was the loss against Pakistan in the 2022 Asia Cup. People back home were very hurt. Many people cried. Here, people committed suicide. We have many emotional people here. We also get hurt as we play for people here,” Gurbaz told Shubhankar Mishra.

“As I am talking to you about that match, I can still recall the sad memories. Whenever I walk into the Sharjah Stadium, I am reminded of that heartbreaking loss. I still think about how we lost that game, which we should have won. We didn't bat well, but we bowled nicely. But in the end, we lost,” he added.

Speaking of the match, Afghanistan batted first and posted 129/6 in the allotted twenty overs. Pakistan were reduced to 110/8 at one stage; however, a late blitz from Asif Ali and Naseem ensured that the Green Shirts got over the line.

What makes the rivalry so intense? Gurbaz said he doesn't have anything personal against Pakistani players; however, the rivalry means a lot to him, as a win over the Green Shirts holds special significance for all Afghan supporters.

“We are cricketers. We play for people here in Afghanistan. Our happiness lies in our people's happiness. If you ask people here about the most memorable game, they would tell you about the 2023 ODI World Cup win against Pakistan,” said Gurbaz.

“As a cricketer, I don't have any personal grudges against any other cricketer. Our fans here want us to defeat Pakistan at all times,” he added.