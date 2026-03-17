Rashid Khan lashes out at Pakistan for ‘war crime’ after airstrike kills 400 in Kabul: ‘Sheer disregard for human lives’
Rashid Khan lashed out at Pakistan after the latest air strike killed 400 in Kabul.
Rashid Khan, one of the greatest T20I spinners and a former Afghanistan captain, on Tuesday lashed out at Pakistan for launching airstrikes in Kabul, which resulted in several civilian casualties. According to Afghanistan's deputy government spokesman, the airstrike targeted a rehab hospital in Kabul, which used to treat drug users. It has now been confirmed that the death toll has risen to 400. It has also been stated that large sections of the hospital have been destroyed, and more than 250 people are reported to be injured.
On Tuesday, Rashid didn't mince his words, saying targeting civilians, educational facilities, or medical infrastructure is a war crime, and it doesn't matter if it was intentional or not.
He also said that the latest act will only fuel division and hatred. Rashid called upon the human rights organisations to step in and investigate the latest atrocity.
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“I am deeply saddened by the latest reports of civilian casualties as a result of Pakistani airstrikes in Kabul. Targeting civilian homes, educational facilities or medical infrastructure, either intentional or by mistake, is a war crime. The sheer disregard for human lives, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, is sickening and deeply concerning,” Rashid Khan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
“It will only fuel division and hatred. I call upon the UN and other human rights agencies to thoroughly investigate this latest atrocity and hold the perpetrators to account. I stand with my Afghan people in this difficult time. We shall heal, and we will rise as a nation. We always do,” he added.
Mohammad Nabi also reacts
Afghanistan veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi also reacted to the latest development, saying all hope was “extinguished” at a hospital.
Tonight in Kabul, hope was extinguished at a hospital. Young men seeking treatment were murdered in a bombing by the Pakistani military regime. Mothers waited at the gates, calling their sons’ names. On the 28th night of Ramadan, their lives were cut short," Nabi wrote.
Speaking about the airstrike, Pakistan have denied all the claims, saying that the attack was targeted at militant infrastructure rather than civilian locations.
The alleged airstrike at a Kabul hospital came after Afghan officials said that Pakistan and Afghanistan forces exchanged fire at the border. The cross-border clashes have witnessed some of the deadliest fighting between the two countries in years.
The fighting between the two countries began in February this year. It all started with cross-border strikes that triggered retaliatory attacks from both sides. Pakistan described the situation as an “open war,” while Afghan officials said that defending the country’s sovereignty is the responsibility of all citizens.