'People like you are the problem...': Jofra Archer's boiling threat as mystery around MI pacer deepens amid IPL 2023

The mystery around Jofra Archer and his participation in IPL 2023 continues to deepen. The England quick, who was brought by the Mumbai Indians at last year's Indian Premier League auction for ₹8 crore, sat out the IPL 2022 due to an elbow injury; however, MI's move of shelling a hefty amount was seen as more of an investment for this year. MI's fantasy pace attack comprising Archer and Jasprit Bumrah was a dream partnership for many to see but for the five-time champions, it has become quite the nightmare. While Bumrah was ruled out of IPL 2023 due to his back injury, Archer is nowhere to be seen this season barring two matches.

Jofra Archer in action for Mumbai Indians(IPL)

When Bumrah was declared unfit to participate in the IPL, everyone's mind went straight to Archer as he was expected to fill the void left by the senior India pacer's absence, but with every match Archer misses, the plot only thickens. MI have remained tight-lipped as to why Archer is not playing, a puzzle that has thrown everyone into quandary. The belief is that the England fast bowler is nursing an injury but no official statement has been made.

On Wednesday however, England's leading daily The Daily Telegraph reported that Archer had left IPL 2023 midway briefly to consult an elbow specialist in Belgium. The report stated that Archer even had a 'minor procedure' after which he returned to MI and participated in the match against Punjab Kings. The report had everyone in a fix given the magnitude of the news. However, reacting to it, Archer has taken to Twitter and in an angry outburst, slammed the media publication.

"Putting out an article without knowing the facts & without my consent is crazy," Archer tweeted. "Whoever the reporter is shame on you, an already worrying and troubling time for a player and you exploit it for your personal gain, it’s people like you that are the problem."

Archer looked extremely out of sorts in MI's first match of the season against RCB, getting hammered for 33 runs from four overs, out of which Kohli took him for 28 runs. He missed the next three games before returning against PBKS and picking up 1/42 as MI lost by 13 runs. Archer once again sat out the game against Gujarat Titans with Riley Meredith, Jason Behrendorff and Cameron Green shouldering the responsibilities. As per recent development, Archer is expected to play the match against Rajasthan Royals, but in case he doesn't, MI need to give some or the other clarification behind his absence.

