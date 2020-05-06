‘Person you were preparing to succeed MS Dhoni is serving water’: Ashish Nehra on Rishabh Pant

cricket

Updated: May 06, 2020 14:15 IST

The semi-final defeat in the ICC World Cup came as a rude jolt for the Indian team. Virat Kohli and his men were perhaps the strongest ODI unit in the tournament and they had played the entire tournament till then like a team that deserved to win the title, losing only one round robin match to England. But the frailties of the middle order came back to haunt the team yet again. The selectors and team management has backed several youngsters over the past few years to fill in to the roles in the middle order but consistency has been a huge problem. Add to that the fact that India’s top three has done the lion’s share of the run scoring and the middle order has mostly remained unchallenged.

One player who has failed to take his chances off late has been young wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant. The left hander was promoted up the order in that match as well and he did share a good partnership but got out playing an attacking shot at just the wrong time.

Pant played the three-match ODI series at home against Australia but sat out the series against New Zealand as KL Rahul was trusted to do the job. Former India paceman Ashish Nehra believes that the team needs to back Pant more as he was the one earmarked to take over from MS Dhoni in white ball cricket.

“There are a lot of talented players but they should be backed for a longer duration. Today also when we talk about the number 5 and 6 slots in Indian ODI side, then we are not sure about it. KL Rahul is playing on the 5th position and Pant, the person you were preparing to succeed MS Dhoni, is serving water.



“I know he has missed his chances and there is no doubt about it but then you have kept him in the team because you saw the potential in him at 22-23 years,” Nehra said during a conversation with former India batsman and cricket commentator Aakash Chopra on his show Aakashvani.

Pant has played 13 Tests, 16 ODIs and 28 T20Is for India.