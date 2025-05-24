‘Personally, I’m not satisfied and content': After India's squad reveal, Shreyas Iyer's response on PBKS IPL campaign

For a captain whose side has already made it to the playoffs and still has a chance of finishing in the top two, Shreyas Iyer cut a dissatisfied figure. Whether that had anything to do with the events of Saturday afternoon at the BCCI headquarters - Iyer was not included in India's 18-member squad for the Test series in England - cannot be said with certainty; rather, connecting the two would be farfetched even for the biggest conspiracy theory believers but Iyer definitely seemed the flag bearer of unfinished business. Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer during the match against DC.(REUTERS)

As the captain of the Punjab Kings, he has a lot to look forward to rather than dwell on his non-selection in the Test side. He has managed to take PBKS to the IPL playoffs for the first time in 11 years, and he is not yet satisfied. He is eyeing a top-two finish to have two cracks at the final.

"Definitely happy faces. I am not satisfied and content," Iyer said at the toss. "We want to build momentum from here. Each and every individual is performing for the team. Job half done as of now. Important to stay in the present and seize every possible chance. Inglis and Stoinis come back into the side," he added.

Iyer faces an equally determined Delhi Capitals on Saturday. DC had their playoffs dashed last night by Mumbai Indians but as their stand-in captain Faf du Plessis pointed out, they are desperate for the fifth spot and only a win in their last match of IPL 2025 can assure that.

"It has been very frustrating. We started well. Then went on a roller coaster. We have played enough T20 cricket to understand. We played well in the last game for the first 17 overs. Then lost focus. We are playing for the fifth spot. We had our goals to get into the top four," he said.

Iyer, who has been in good form in domestic cricket since losing his spot in the Indian Test and T20 sides, has scored 435 runs at an average of 48 and a strike rate of 174.70 in the 18th season (before the start of the DC match).

The PBKS captain added to his good season by smashing 53 off 34 balls with five fours and two sixes to help PBKS post 207/8 in their 20 overs.

DC win toss, Karun Nair back

DC captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bowl in their Indian Premier League match against Punjab Kings here on Saturday.

Karun Nair, who was on Saturday named in the Indian team for the Test series in England, returned to the DC playing XI. Regular captain Axar Patel is not playing yet again.

Seasoned KL Rahul has been included in the list of Impact Subs by the Capitals. Tristan Stubbs is their designated wicketkeeper batter for this match.