'Pichele ek saal se jis tarah se matches huye hain...': Rizwan has his say on blockbuster India vs Pakistan tie in T20WC

In a little over a fortnight from now, cricket fans across the globe will be treated to a third edition of the India-Pakistan rivalry match, this time at the T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia. They faced each other twice last month in the UAE and now India will be aiming to avenge their defeat in the last World Cup in October 2021. And ahead of the match, Pakistan's star cricketer and the No.1 ranked T20I batter, Mohammad Rizwan, had his say on the blockbuster tie and Pakistan's preparation for the match.

Rizwan's comment came moments after Pakistan had beaten Bangladesh in the tri-series opener in Christchurch on Thursday where the opener had scored an unbeaten 78. Speaking to the media, Rizwan admitted that that matches against India have always been high-pressure ties and that the team has been preparing strongly for the match on October 23 in Melbourne. He also admitted that he doesn't expect much a difference in the impending clash after having faced them twice last month in Asia Cup.

“Obviously pressure wala match hota hain India vs Pakistan ka so cheezon ko simple rakhne ka koshish karta hu. Pure team me iss tarah ka kaam hain ki India-Pakistan ka match he par pichele ek saal se jis tarah se matches huye hain mere khayal se koi itna difference nehi rahega. Haa World Cup ka match hain yeh humhare liye important he,” he said.

India and Pakistan faced each other twice in a space of one week in the Asia Cup in the UAE. India won the opener riding on Hardik Pandya's all-round brilliance, but Pakistan bounced back in the match that mattered the most, beating Rohit Sharma-led side in the Super 4 stage to move to the final.

The two teams have been clubbed with Bangladesh and South Africa along with two qualifiers in Group B of T20 World Cup.

