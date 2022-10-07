Home / Cricket / 'He looks like getting 2-3 wickets in Powerplay, is better-skilled bowler': Harbhajan picks between Chahar, Bhuvneshwar

Published on Oct 07, 2022 02:13 PM IST

The former India cricketer spoke in detail about Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and named his choice among the two for the T20 World Cup.

Deepak Chahar; Harbhajan Singh; Bhuvneshwar Kumar(file photo)
Deepak Chahar; Harbhajan Singh; Bhuvneshwar Kumar(file photo)
ByHT Sports Desk

Team India landed in Australia on Thursday as the side prepares to take part in the T20 World Cup. The side had faced a huge injury setback last week when its premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the marquee tournament with a back injury. A replacement for Bumrah is expected to be announced within the next few days; however, there is another major concern for the Indian team – Bhuvneshwar Kumar's form. The senior pacer has struggled significantly in the death overs of late and hasn't been among the wickets as well.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has opened up on Bhuvneshwar's form, and stated that Deepak Chahar would be a better option in his place. The former off-spinner backed Chahar given his better record in recent times and ability to swing the ball “up-front and both ways.”

“Deepak Chahar is the only bowler who can get the ball to swing up-front and both ways and looks like getting 2-3 wickets in Powerplay," Harbhajan told PTI.

“His inswinger is as lethal as his outswing and he can even get to move in non-conducive conditions. At this stage, where we stand today, Deepak is a better-skilled bowler in present scenario compared to Bhuvneshwar," added the 42-year old.

Also read: 'Bumrah and Jadeja's absences hamper the side but...': Ravi Shastri reacts to India's injury setbacks ahead of T20 WC

The off-spinner highlighted how Bhuvneshwar had leaked plenty of runs in the death overs during the Asia Cup and the T20I series against Australia. Harbhajan emphasised on the need to back present form and skills over experience.

“Bhuvi(Bhuvneshwar) has loads of experience and he will pull off games but 8-10 runs in 19th over doesn’t hurt but the moment it is 15 and above, the match slips away. So Deepak would be my choice," he said without mincing words.

The former cricketer also commented on Arshdeep Singh who has done a decent job for India, particularly at death. Harbhajan said that Arshdeep was still very raw and that expecting him to perform as per plans consistently would be unfair on the 23-year old.

“Look, Arsh is a fine talent and one for the future. Also if you are left-arm seamer, you will create those angles that can trouble batters. But he does need some assistance from the track where he can pitch it up and the ball does a bit off the track," said Harbhajan.

“He is still very raw and needs to bowl a lot in various pressure situations before he becomes battle-hardened. Just to expect that he will be able to execute each of the six balls as per plans under pressure would be being unfair to a youngster. But he has the temperament and skills but would need a seasoned bowler around him," added the former India spinner.

harbhajan singh deepak chahar bhuvneshwar kumar t20 world cup
