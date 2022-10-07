'Bumrah and Jadeja's absences hamper the side but...': Ravi Shastri reacts to India's injury setbacks ahead of T20 WC

India faced a massive setback ahead of the T20 World Cup last week when Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the marquee tournament with a back injury. Bumrah was forced to skip the Asia Cup last month with back concerns, but had made a comeback in the T20I series against Australia where he played two matches; however, the BCCI confirmed his unavailability merely minutes before the start of the 1st T20I in the series against South Africa, and it was later reported that he had a “back stress fracture."

This was the second injury blow for Team India after Ravindra Jadeja was also ruled out of the World Cup, following a knee injury that he sustained during the Asia Cup last month.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri opened up on Bumrah's absence in the Indian squad for the marquee global tournament this month, insisting that it is “unfortunate.”

"[It's] unfortunate. There's so much cricket being played, and people get injured. Bumrah is injured, but it's an opportunity for somebody else. There is nothing you can do with injury," Shastri said, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

Shastri, who was India's head coach between 2017-2021 and oversaw a tremendous period for the side – especially in the longest format of the game – insisted that the absence of Bumrah also allows for India to “unearth a new champion.”

“I think we have got enough strength and we have a good team. I have always believed if you make it to the semi-finals, it could be anyone's tournament. The endeavour would be to start well, get to the semis, and then you have got enough strength to probably win the [World] Cup, for all you know. Bumrah not being there, Jadeja not being there - it hampers the side - but it's an opportunity to unearth a new champion,” said Shastri.

The Indian team departed for Australia in the early morning hours of October 6 and will take part in two practice games against Western Australia in the build-up for the tournament. The side will also face Australia and New Zealand in its two ICC warm-up games before its opener against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23.

