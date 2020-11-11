e-paper
Home / Cricket / Played against Lara, Ponting, Hayden but always felt Sachin was the most complete batsman: Mohammad Yousuf

Played against Lara, Ponting, Hayden but always felt Sachin was the most complete batsman: Mohammad Yousuf

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Yousuf praised Sachin Tendulkar and described him as the most-complete batsmen among everyone he had ever played.

cricket Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 10:21 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mohammad Yousuf and Sachin Tendulkar
Mohammad Yousuf and Sachin Tendulkar(Getty Images)
         

Sachin Tendulkar is regarded as one of the biggest legends of the game. Throughout his unforgettable career, the former India batsman shattered records day-in and day-out. Tendulkar not only registered most centuries in ODIs and Tests, but he also became the only person to register 100 centuries in international cricket.

Tendulkar scored 15,921 runs in 200 Tests and 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs - the highest by any player in both the formats. His prowess with the bat was such that not only was he appreciated by the fans and his teammates in India, he was also loved and adored by players and fans all over the world.

In a recent interview, former Pakistan captain Mohammad Yousuf praised Tendulkar and described him as the most-complete batsmen among everyone he had ever played.

“When I was playing for Pakistan there were many great batsmen in those days like Brian Lara, Pointing, Hayden but I always felt that Tendulkar was in every way the most complete batsmen,” Yousuf was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The former Pakistan batsman also said that India’s older batting line-up of Sachin, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, and VVS Laxman was better than the current one.

“Kohli, Sharma, Pujara, (KL) Rahul are all quality batsmen but if I compare, the Indian batting (line-up) of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Laxman, Ganguly was better,” Yousuf said. “You don’t have that sort of bowling quality nowadays, cricket has changed a lot and things are different now.”

