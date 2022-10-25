‘Players should take classes, clear doubts': Ex-PAK star takes dig at Babar Azam and Co. over free-hit confusion vs IND

India and Pakistan engaged in a thrilling encounter in Melbourne on Sunday, a contest that was decided in the final ball of the match. Both the teams kept the other on their toes, with the momentum swinging from one side the other. Eventually it was the Men In Blue, who emerged victorious by defeating their opponent by four wickets, but the contest was surely filled with drama, especially in the final over.

With 16 required off the final over and both Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya well set at the crease, Pakistan captain had no other option than handing the ball to spinner Mohammad Nawaz to complete the final over.

Nawaz started the over by dismissing Pandya, before Kohli went to smash him for a six in the fourth delivery, which was adjudged as no ball because of the height being above the waist. The following delivery, which was a free hit, he managed to knock the stumps. But Kohli and Dinesh Karthik completed three runs after the ball ricochet off the stumps and went in the gap between the fielder at gully and wicketkeeper.

Soon after the incident, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam along with few of his colleagues surrounded the umpire, and expressed dissatisfaction over the three runs that India took during the process.

However, the umpire signaled it as byes, following which a few fans and experts took to social media, raising questions if it was as per the rule.

Former Pakistan opener Salman Butt too has opined on the same in a video shared on his YouTube channel. However, instead of questioning the decision, he slammed the Pakistan players, who he believes need to understand the laws better.

"Pakistani players need to have a better understanding of the laws. We have umpires like Aleem Dar and Hasan Raza along with other officials who can help the team with that.

"The players should take these classes and clear their doubts by asking questions. Because while these scenarios are rare, they can occur anytime in pressure situations," said Butt in the video.

India will next lock horns with Netherlands in their second match of the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup on Thursday. Pakistan too will take on Zimbabwe on the same day.

