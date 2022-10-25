‘Unko koi andar se khabar mili hogi’: Gavaskar's straightforward response to PAK media on Jay Shah's Asia Cup statement

The India vs Pakistan encounter at the T20 World Cup was a huge fanfare and the showdown between the two lived up to the expectations. India eventually won the contest by four wickets, but it surely was a nail-bitter, with the momentum swinging from one side to the other throughout the contest.

Batting first Pakistan got off to a dreadful start, losing premier batters Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan inside the powerplay overs. However, half-centuries by Iftikhar Ahmed and Shan Masood ensured that the Men In Green set a challenging target for the opposition.

India too got off to a worst possible start and were reduced to 31 for the loss of four wickets in the 160-run chase. However, what followed next was an absolute masterclass by Virat Kohli, who scored an unbeaten 82 to guide India home.

Also Read | 'I am messing this up, not finding gaps': Match-winner Virat Kohli opens up on slow start vs Pakistan in T20 World Cup

However, days before the contest, the bilateral ties between the two in terms of cricket took a big hit as BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced that the Indian team won't be traveling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023. His statement has been heavily condemned by the former cricketers from across the border.

The same was also discussed before the India vs Pakistan clash at the World Cup, and Sunil Gavaskar was asked by a Pakistan media person on what could have been the possible reason behind the announcement without any prior meeting.

“Mujhe lagta hain, shayad unko koi khabhar mili hogi Bharatiya sarkar permission nahi degi. Main jaanta huu Asia Cup k liye aur ek saal bhi hain, toh mujhe lagta hain unko koi andar se khabar mili hogi, aur ussi k wajah se unhone yeh statement diya hoga." (I feel he (Jay Shah) must have got some news that the Indian government won't give permission. We still have one year for the Asia Cup, so he must have received some insider news and hence he must have given the statement.) - Gavaskar responded the question, a video of the same is also available on Aaj Tak YouTube channel.

Also Read | 'He's main force of the team, has calm influence on Rohit': Akram, Waqar identify IND's next captain after PAK heroics

When asked to Rohit Sharma for his comment on the subject, the Indian captain said that the focus is on the T20 World Cup, adding BCCI will be taking decisions on it.

"My take is let's focus on this World Cup, because it is important for us. We are not worried about what's going to happen later. There is no point thinking about it, the BCCI will make decisions on that. We are just thinking about being focused on tomorrow's game," said Rohit in the pre-match press conference ahead of the match against Pakistan on October 23.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON