e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 22, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Players should use this break to introspect, stay fit: Kieron Pollard

Players should use this break to introspect, stay fit: Kieron Pollard

The coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed over 12000 lives and infected more than 250,000 globally, has led to the cancellation and postponement of all sports activities across the world.

cricket Updated: Mar 22, 2020 12:56 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Port of Spain
West Indies' Kieron Pollard plays a shot.
West Indies' Kieron Pollard plays a shot.(AP)
         

West Indies’ limited-overs skipper Kieron Pollard believes the break brought upon them by the COVID-19 pandemic is a good time to “introspect” about careers and players should use it to “stay mentally and physically fit”.

The coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed over 12000 lives and infected more than 250,000 globally, has led to the cancellation and postponement of all sports activities across the world.

Pollard said it is a good time to reflect on his own’s game.

“It is a good time for introspection, a good time for reflection, a good time to look at where you are as an individual in your career and what you want to achieve going forward,” he was quoted as saying by Jamaica Gleaner.

Pollard, who was ruled out of the Pakistan Super League due to a niggle in his right thigh early this month, said it is time to work on his fitness and prepare for the season ahead.

READ: Mitchell McClenaghan comes up with epic comment on MS Dhoni

“You have to take this time in order to do that and also keep yourself in good physical shape, and mentally as well, because when the bell rings and they say ‘ok, everything is back to normal and we need to go on tour’, it might not be enough time to be prepared, but you as an individual have to be prepared mentally in order for you to try to perform at your best,” he said.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) had recently delayed the domestic season by a month in the wake of the deadly disease.

On Friday, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) suspended all professional cricket till May 28, delaying the start of the new season.

West Indies were scheduled to play a three-Test series from June 4, following warm-up matches against England Lions and Worcestershire on May 22 and 28, respectively.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
Number of Covid-19 cases soar to 341 in India: ICMR
Number of Covid-19 cases soar to 341 in India: ICMR
63-year-old Covid-19 patient dies in Mumbai, death toll in India at 5: Officials
63-year-old Covid-19 patient dies in Mumbai, death toll in India at 5: Officials
Bihar reports 1 Covid-19 related death, 1 other infected
Bihar reports 1 Covid-19 related death, 1 other infected
PM Modi highlights efforts to promote Janta Curfew, tags two folk singers on Twitter
PM Modi highlights efforts to promote Janta Curfew, tags two folk singers on Twitter
Miscreant throws chemical bottle at Shaheen Bagh protest site, none hurt
Miscreant throws chemical bottle at Shaheen Bagh protest site, none hurt
Covid-19 update: Air India flight with 263 students from Italy lands in Delhi
Covid-19 update: Air India flight with 263 students from Italy lands in Delhi
Covid-19 LIVE: No passenger trains to run till March 31
Covid-19 LIVE: No passenger trains to run till March 31
‘Best thing about him is…,’ Miandad reveals what he loves about Virat Kohli
‘Best thing about him is…,’ Miandad reveals what he loves about Virat Kohli
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news