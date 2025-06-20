Search Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

'Playing alongside those two is very comforting': Karun Nair plots Test redemption with oldest allies in India squad

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 20, 2025 11:23 AM IST

In the upcoming India vs England Tests, Karun Nair is expected to be part of a new-look top-order, which won't have Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Comeback king Karun Nair has been one of the main attractions for Indian Test cricket fans in this post-Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma era. Nair’s comeback comes eight years after he last played in the format for India. Nair also justified with his return by scoring a double century for India A, in their preparatory unoffcial Test vs England Lions in Canterbury.

India's Karun Nair during practice.(Action Images via Reuters)
India's Karun Nair during practice.(Action Images via Reuters)

In the upcoming Test series in England, which is scheduled to begin on Friday in Leeds, Nair is expected to be part of a new-look top-order, which won’t have Kohli and Rohit, who annoucned their retirements from the format recently.

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar breaks silence on Anderson-Tendulkar trophy controversy: 'I told Pataudi family I will do all I can…'

Karun Nair opens up on his India comeback

Speaking ahead of the first Test, Nair opened up on his comeback after stunning domestic performances. Speaking to BCCI.tv, he said, “My first thought when I woke up was I want to play test cricket, I want to play for India again. That's probably what kept me going and kept me hungry. The driving force, go to training every day, go to practice every day. I had a goal of I want to play test cricket again and I was always looking at playing test cricket and every day, every morning I used to wake up thinking what should I do to reach that goal.”

“Never losing that belief and having that target to reach was something that helped me. Feeling honored to wear this jersey and honored to be representing my country.

“When I saw everyone for the first time, that's when I really, you know, felt it that I'm finally in the team. Till then it was like a wait for me to kind of start feeling like I've made it again. It's been a few years, I used to always watch everyone on TV, now to be back again in this dressing room feels amazing. You know, getting that first session under the belt was relief, grateful to get that opportunity. Life has come a full circle because I went out of the team in England and now I'm coming back into the team in England. So it's been a while and I'm trying to embrace that.”

Nair also rejoiced the fact that he would be sharing the dressing room with KL Rahul and Prasidh Krishna, revealing that they have played together since childhood. “I try to keep it very simple, always think about the positive, have certain goals in mind, visualize things and have real belief in what you visualize. Playing alongside Rahul and Prasidh is also a very comforting factor. We've played cricket for so many years since probably we were young kids and grew up together,” he said.

Nair’s return comes after he registered 863 runs at 53.93 for Vidarbha’s Ranji Trophy-winning team. Before that, he smacked five tons in eight innings at an average of 389.50 at the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including SA vs AUS Live News.
Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including SA vs AUS Live News.
News / Cricket News / 'Playing alongside those two is very comforting': Karun Nair plots Test redemption with oldest allies in India squad
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On