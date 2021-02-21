IND USA
Sachin Tendulkar wish 'a lot of success' to Suryakumar, Ishan, Tewatia on maiden call-up
File photo of Sachin Tendulkar(Reuters)
cricket

Sachin Tendulkar wish ‘a lot of success’ to Suryakumar, Ishan, Tewatia on maiden call-up

The master blaster took to Twitter and wished 'a lot of success’ to Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tewatia and Suryakumar Yadav on receiving the maiden India call-up.
hindustantimes.com
FEB 21, 2021 06:56 PM IST

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday congratulated Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tewatia and Ishan Kishan on receiving the maiden India call-up. All three of them found themselves in the 19-man squad, announced by the BCCI on Saturday, for the upcoming 5-match T20I series which is scheduled to be held in March 2021.

Tendulkar also extended his wishes to spinner Varun Chakravarthy who was earlier picked for the Australia T20Is but, unfortunately, missed the tour due to a shoulder injury.

The master blaster took to Twitter, ‘wishing a lot of success’ to all the aforementioned cricketers. He also stated that ‘playing for India is the highest honour for any cricketer’.

ALSO READ | Suryakumar Yadav cherishes maiden India call-up with quickfire fifty in Vijay Hazare Trophy

“Heartiest congratulations @ishankishan51, @rahultewatia02 & @surya_14kumar for your maiden call up to the Indian Team, and also to @chakaravarthy29, who missed out in Australia. Playing for India is the highest honour for any cricketer. Wishing you all a lot of success,” Tendulkar tweeted.

Yadav, Tewatia and Kishan had exhibited some quality performances in the last IPL season which held in the UAE.

Earlier on Sunday, Tewatia and Syuryakumar celebrated their maiden call-ups by playing blistering knocks for their respective teams in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Haryana all-rounder Tewatia hit 73 off just 39 balls to power his side to a good total of 299 for nine batting first against Chandigarh. After getting to his fifty off 32 balls, Tewatia scored his next 22 runs off just six balls before getting dismissed by Jagjit Singh Sidhu.

Yadav, on the other hand, scored a quickfire fifty against Delhi to help Mumbai win the match by 7 wickets. scored 50 runs off just 33 balls, including six boundaries and a couple of sixes.

ALSO READ | Rahul Tewatia celebrates maiden India call-up with 6 sixes and 4 fours in Vijay Hazare

The Indian cricket board on Saturday announced the squad for England T20Is. Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant made a comeback in the limited-overs series while Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Sanju Samson and Mayank Agarwal missed out. Jasprit Bumrah has been rested while Buvneshwar Kumar, who missed a significant part of the IPL due to a thigh injury, returns to the Indian dressing room.

India's T20I squad for England: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur.

