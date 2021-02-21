IND USA
Home / Cricket / Suryakumar Yadav cherishes maiden India call-up with quickfire fifty in Vijay Hazare Trophy
Suryakumar Yadav scored 480 runs for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020.(IPL/Twitter)

cricket

Suryakumar Yadav cherishes maiden India call-up with quickfire fifty in Vijay Hazare Trophy


By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 05:08 PM IST

A day after getting maiden India call-up, Mumbai batsman Suryakumar Yadav cherished the achievement by slamming a quickfire fifty against Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Sunday. Batting against Delhi at Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur, Surya scored 50 runs off just 33 balls. His innings was laced with six boundaries and a couple of sixes.

Suryakumar stitched a vital 93-run partnership with opener Prithvi Shaw for the third wicket. Shaw top-scored with an unbeaten 105 off 89 balls as Mumbai chased down a target of 212, clinching the game by seven wickets and 109 balls to spare.

Earlier, the Mumbai bowlers mounted trouble on Delhi after removing both the openers – Anuj Rawat and Shikhar Dhawan – for ducks. Pacer Dhawal Kulkarni got rid of Nitish Rana early who edged to wicket-keeper Aditya Tare. Kulkarni struck again and removed Jonty Sidhu (0) to make it 12 for four.

ALSO READ | Rahul Tewatia celebrates maiden India call-up with 6 sixes and 4 fours in Vijay Hazare

Delhi lost half their side for 23 after left-arm spinner Shams Mulani (2/33) castled Kshitiz Sharma (5). Worse, there were reduced to 32 for six after Kulkarni sent back Lalit Yadav (5).

Then Himmat and number eight batsman Shivank Vashitsth (55 off 70 balls, 6x4) rallied the innings with their 122-run seventh-wicket stand.

Himmat took the responsibility and played a mature knock, striking six fours and two maximums. After Vashisth departed, Himmat found an able partner in skipper Pradeep Sangwan (28 not out) as the two forged an unbeaten 57-run stand to take their side above the 200-run mark.

Chasing 212, Mumbai lost opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (8) early but Prithvi (105 not out off 89 balls) and skipper Shreyas Iyer (39 off 39 balls; 6x4, 1x6) added 82 runs for the second wicket.

Shaw was in his elements. He took the Delhi attack to cleaners hammering 15 boundaries and two sixes in his 89-ball match-winning innings and was ably supported by Iyer, who was making a comeback after missing the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament.

After Iyer was cleaned up by Lalit Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, who had earned his maiden India call up on Saturday, played his part to perfection. He and Shaw conjured 93 runs for the third wicket and brought Mumbai on the cusp of a win and they then comfortably rode home.

ALSO READ | 'When he is hot, he can be very hot': Gambhir 'absolutely shocked' at Indian pacer's price at IPL 2021 Auction

Brief Scores:

Delhi 211/7 (Himmat Singh 106 not out, Shivank Vashisth 55; Dhawal Kulkarni 3/35, Shams Mulani 2/33) lost to Mumbai 216/3 (Prithvi Shaw 105 not out; Suryakumar Yadav 50; Lalit Yadav 2/32) by 7 wickets.

(With PTI Inputs)

Topics
vijay hazare trophy prithvi shaw surya kumar yadav
